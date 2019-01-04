Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ex-Credit Suisse bankers arrested on $2bn fraud charges

By

Ponzi Scam Fraud Gavel Law 480Three ex-Credit Suisse bankers have been arrested over alleged links to a fraudulent loan scheme involving state-backed companies in Mozambique, the BBC reports.

The $2bn (£1.5bn) fraud scheme has also seen two others arrested, including Mozambique’s former finance minister, the broadcaster reports, as the former Credit Suisse trio remain released on bail in London pending potential extradition to the US.

The bankers – Andrew Pearse, Surjan Singh, and Detelina Subeva – were taken in by authorities on Thursday in London, after an indictment by a New York court alleged that, through a set of transactions between 2013 and 2016 where the Mozambique government guaranteed $2bn in loans, investors were defrauded as the bankers set up front projects to take money for themselves.

Through maritime ventures, the indictment claims that the trio “intentionally diverted portions of the loan proceeds to pay at least $200m in bribes and kickbacks to themselves, Mozambican government officials and others”.

Credit Suisse says in a statement: “No action has been taken against Credit Suisse. The indictment alleges that the former employees worked to defeat the bank’s internal controls, acted out of a motive of personal profit, and sought to hide these activities from the bank”.

Recommended

Michelle Hoskin: Fixing your firm’s identity crisis

Is your firm suffering from an identity crisis? Dare I say it, is it all fur coat and no knickers? All sparkle on the outside, doing everything you can to wow clients, but inside the engine is falling apart and your team is working to levels of exhaustion? It is more common than you think. […]
5

Knighthood for Charles Stanley’s Redwood in New Year’s Honours

Charles Stanley investment committee chair and MP John Redwood has been knighted in the New Year’s Honours list among a number of notable figures from the world of finance. The Brexiteer MP was given a knighthood for political and public service. Redwood is paid £49,500 a quarter for his 75 hours of work in his […]
3

FCA to be probed on knowledge of DFM Beaufort’s collapse

The Complaints Commissioner has labelled the FCA’s response to a request for information on collapsed discretionary fund manager Beaufort Securities “not acceptable” and is calling for the disclosure of the watchdog’s files to carry out further investigation. Commissioner Anthony Townsend says he will use the files to establish a timescale of the FCA’s knowledge of, […]

Mixed fortunes – unemployment falls, but employment growth slows down as Brexit approaches

Melanie Baker, Senior Economist commented on the latest labour market report, which brought some welcome news for households with further falls in unemployment. However, over the next few months we’ll be watching for signs that UK firms are pressing pause on both investment and hiring as Brexit approaches. Read the article here Past performance is […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

‘Fat Cat Friday’ brings new chance of investor rebellion

Investment experts have warned companies need to keep an eye on executive pay or face further shareholder rebellion as FTSE100 companies hit “Fat Cat Friday” today. By this afternoon, the average FTSE chief executive will have earned more than an average Brit will in the whole of 2019. Analysis from independent think tank the High […]

Scale of DB transfers by folded firms revealed

New data has shed light on how many defined benefit pension transfers have been conducted by advice firms that have since left the market. Nineteen firms have either had their permissions to conduct DB transfer advice removed by the FCA or have surrendered their authorisations since 2015. According to the Financial Times, these have been […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com