Ex-Credit Suisse bankers arrested on $2bn fraud charges

Three ex-Credit Suisse bankers have been arrested over alleged links to a fraudulent loan scheme involving state-backed companies in Mozambique, the BBC reports.

The $2bn (£1.5bn) fraud scheme has also seen two others arrested, including Mozambique’s former finance minister, the broadcaster reports, as the former Credit Suisse trio remain released on bail in London pending potential extradition to the US.

The bankers – Andrew Pearse, Surjan Singh, and Detelina Subeva – were taken in by authorities on Thursday in London, after an indictment by a New York court alleged that, through a set of transactions between 2013 and 2016 where the Mozambique government guaranteed $2bn in loans, investors were defrauded as the bankers set up front projects to take money for themselves.

Through maritime ventures, the indictment claims that the trio “intentionally diverted portions of the loan proceeds to pay at least $200m in bribes and kickbacks to themselves, Mozambican government officials and others”.

Credit Suisse says in a statement: “No action has been taken against Credit Suisse. The indictment alleges that the former employees worked to defeat the bank’s internal controls, acted out of a motive of personal profit, and sought to hide these activities from the bank”.