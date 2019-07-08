Money Marketing
Ex-Coutts banker launches robo-advice offering

By

A former Coutts private banker has launched a digital wealth manager which aims to create bespoke investment solutions which combine artificial intelligence with top-tier human advice.

Qiojia Li, who also formerly worked at Credit Suisse, met her co-founder, Gustavo Silva through Entrepreneur First, a talent investor which matches entrepreneurs to build their technology ideas from scratch.

The offering, Rosecut Technologies, is primarily aimed at high-net-worth individuals with liquid wealth between £250,000 and £3m, who Li believes are “under-served in the current market”.

She says she started the business because young professionals are “time-poor” and do not want to take time from their busy day to talk to a wealth manager.

Robo-adviser claims to be first fully regulated automated holistic financial planner

She adds: “Trust is not necessarily about how much you see the client, it’s about how much you understand their needs. And this understanding can be achieved either face-to-face or digitally. As long as you demonstrate your understanding of each client, they will give you a chance to provide a bespoke solution.”

Rosecut Technologies’ advisers include former UBS executive Nick Middleton who worked on the now-closed UBS SmartWealth robo-adviser, and Ken Chapman, head of wealth planning at EFG Private Bank.

Phil Wickenden: Marketing means more than telling and selling

Most organisations have someone they call the head of marketing but, unlike in the other departments, this person’s job is usually less strategic than it could be. That is often because the boss is not willing to let go of the decisions at the heart of marketing. They can be found holding on tight to […]

Cyber Security

Financial advisers risk underestimating cyber security

Advisers risk underestimating the threat of cyber crimes, analysis from NextWealth, on behalf of FundsNetwork has suggested. The survey of 206 advisers showed that planners are primarily concerned with the challenges presented by compliance and changing regulation – with only a small percentage worried about attacks on their systems or managing clients’ concerns about cyber […]

Knight Frank opens later life lending arm

Knight Frank has become the first estate agent to offer later life lending advice. Offered though its Knight Frank Finance arm via a specially formed team, borrowers will be given guidance on a suite of products that includes equity release and retirement interest-only mortgages. Knight Frank Finance head of later life finance David Forsdyke points […]

