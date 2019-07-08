A former Coutts private banker has launched a digital wealth manager which aims to create bespoke investment solutions which combine artificial intelligence with top-tier human advice.

Qiojia Li, who also formerly worked at Credit Suisse, met her co-founder, Gustavo Silva through Entrepreneur First, a talent investor which matches entrepreneurs to build their technology ideas from scratch.

The offering, Rosecut Technologies, is primarily aimed at high-net-worth individuals with liquid wealth between £250,000 and £3m, who Li believes are “under-served in the current market”.

She says she started the business because young professionals are “time-poor” and do not want to take time from their busy day to talk to a wealth manager.

She adds: “Trust is not necessarily about how much you see the client, it’s about how much you understand their needs. And this understanding can be achieved either face-to-face or digitally. As long as you demonstrate your understanding of each client, they will give you a chance to provide a bespoke solution.”

Rosecut Technologies’ advisers include former UBS executive Nick Middleton who worked on the now-closed UBS SmartWealth robo-adviser, and Ken Chapman, head of wealth planning at EFG Private Bank.