Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ex-BHS boss Green agrees £25m top up to Arcadia pension fund

By

Regulators have agreed a £25m injection deal with retail mogul Philip Green to help boost his Arcardia Group’s pension fund.

The Guardian reports that in response to The Pensions Regulator demanding £50m to fill a black hole in provision, Arcadia has now turned over security for some £25m in property to its pension fund.

Green hit the headlines two years ago as MPs probed why pension provisions were lacking after the collapse of department store BHS, where regulators had also called for Green to pump hundreds of millions in to prop up the fund.

Arcadia – which is an empire that still spans household names like Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Miss Selfridge – and Green had already agreed £360m in additional pension scheme funding over the next three years with the regulator before this latest deal.

Despite being less than the initial £50m sought, the scheme’s trustees said the deal “materially enhances the security of the benefits of the 9,500 pension scheme members” while providing “the best outcome achievable”.

The Pensions Regulator says: “We recognise that the best support for any pension scheme is a trading employer and we feel the [company voluntary arrangement] proposals now provide the right balance between security for the pension schemes and the chance of sustainability for the company.”

Estimates have put the deficit in the Arcadia scheme at some £750m.

Recommended
1

MPs to question British Steel owners after collapse

MPs are set to call in British Steel’s former owners to ask questions about the firm’s collapse. British Steel, the second largest producer in the UK, officially fell into administration this week, putting thousands of jobs at risk. Private equity firm Greybull Capital bought the debt-laden business off Tata Steel for just £1 in 2016, […]

Competition watchdog probes payday lender merger

The Competition and Markets Authority is to conduct an inquiry into whether a potential merger between sub-prime credit providers Provident Financial and Non-Standard Finance would lead to a less competitive marketplace. In an announcement today, the CMA says it is considering whether or not the merger would result in a “substantial lessening of competition” for […]

Wedding cake spouses turning their backs to each other for emerging problems
1

Govt debacle means fewer people benefit from the marriage tax break

Fewer people than previously thought are making use of the marriage allowance, which lets couples where one partner is a basic rate taxpayer and the other is a non-taxpayer claim a tax break. This is due to a governments’ mistake in counting the claims. Statistics published by Treasury last year showed that three million couples […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Schroders sets date for financial planning clients’ move to new platform

Schroders has confirmed that all existing Lloyds financial advice clients will transition to the Fusion platform from next month onwards, as its planning joint venture with the bank has officially launched. Yesterday, 500 staff formally transferred to Schroders Personal Wealth. The new planning business will be available to current Lloyds advice customers from the summer, […]

Quilter tool shows where unadvised investors go wrong

A scientific formula can tangibly quantify the benefits of taking advice over investing without help, Quilter says. The financial advice company has designed formula Adviser Delta which aims to quantify the value of advice by breaking down the benefits outside of investment return. Intrinsic chief executive Andy Thompson says the tool will allow advisers to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com