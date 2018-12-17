Ex-BHS boss Dominic Chappell fined £124,000 over sale information

Businessman Dominic Chappell will be forced to pay more than £124,000 for failing to hand over information on the sale and subsequent collapse of homeware store BHS under his administration.

Chappell paid £1 for BHS from Philip Green nearly four years ago before its April 2016 collapse that left 11,000 out of work and an estimated pension deficit of around £571m.

After first being convicted of three charges over failure to provide information to TPR in January this year, Chappell appeared in court for a second time last week for sentencing.

TPR has now laid down the minimum £124,000 fine which follows Chappell’s failed appeal over his conviction in September.

The fine total breaks down as £73,900 in costs, a £50,000 imposed fine and a £170 victim surcharge.

In court last week, Judge Christine Henson said Chappell’s work to appeal the January conviction throughout the year showed “complete lack of remorse.”

“His refusal to comply caused significant delay to TPR’s task. It made their work significantly more difficult,” she added.

Earlier this year, Chappell alleged that investigations by TPR into its £500m-plus retirement fund deficit helped exacerbate BHS’s problems.

TPR executive director of frontline regulation Nicola Parish says: “Information notices are a vital investigative information tool for us. As this case shows, if you ignore them you are committing a crime.

“Chappell has consistently refused to provide the information about the sale of BHS that we demanded, despite the courts being clear he should provide it.”