Ex-Bellpenny director’s M&A business dissolves

By

The adviser acquisitions broker started by former Bellpenny director Dawn Pearce-Herzberg has been dissolved.

Vines Row was launched in November 2015 as an IFA M&A advisory firm.

The business looked to differentiate itself by giving firms the ability to monitor how their transaction was progressing in real time through the use of a data room.

Vines Row claimed to have worked with at least a dozen advice firms in its first three months, and had predicted that half of the advice market would be restricted in the next three years.

Vines Row was officially dissolved on 6 June, according to its Companies House record.

Pearce-Herzberg was operations director at consolidator Bellpenny for three years before leaving to launch Vines Row.

She has no active directorships listed on her Companies House account.

Her FCA register entry only lists that she was a director at Bellpenny sister company Avellemy Limited, which provides risk targeted, platform-based discretionary model portfolios for the consolidator’s clients, from February to May 2015.

Pearce-Herzberg’s LinkedIn account now lists her residence as Adelaide, Australia. She did not respond to requests for comment.

SimplyBiz, through its investment company Verbatim Asset Management, announced in January 2016 that it had partnered with Vines Row to offer an “end-to-end” IFA acquisition service.

This would help firms merge their business onto a common infrastructure linked to a central investment proposition, with firms looking to sell introduced with those looking to buy.

SimplyBiz did not respond to a request for comment on how the service would be affected.

