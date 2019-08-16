Ex-Barclays Wealth boss censured by court after FCA battle

The Upper Tribunal has found that Andrew Tinney, the former chief operating officer of Barclays Wealth, breached his obligation as an approved person to act with integrity.

The update published on the FCA’s website today explains the reasons for the publication of the ruling.

In March 2012, Tinney received a document which contained critical findings about the culture within Barclays Wealth’s US branch, Barclays Wealth Americas.

Subsequently, the chairman of Barclays Bank plc (of which Barclays Wealth is a division) received an anonymous email alleging that “a Wealth cultural audit report” had been suppressed.

Tinney assisted in drafting a response to this allegation.

The hearing against Tinney took place in January 2018 where the Upper Tribunal found Tinney was reckless in giving the impression that the document did not exist.

Accordingly, the Upper Tribunal found that Tinney’s conduct failed to meet the required standard of integrity.

The FCA also alleged that Tinney made false or misleading statements to his colleagues in a response to the US Federal Reserve Bank of New York in November 2012 about the same document.

The Upper Tribunal did not uphold this allegation.

The court also found that, following these events, Tinney made a misleading statement to his professional regulator, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, concerning the nature of his conduct.

But the Upper Tribunal did not uphold the separate allegation that Tinney had misled the FCA.

Following a separate hearing on sanctions in March 2019, the Upper Tribunal determined that the appropriate sanction was for the FCA to publish a statement of Tinney’s misconduct (a public censure) and did not uphold the FCA’s submission that a breach of the obligation to act with integrity by a senior manager merited a prohibition order in this case.

The FCA has, accordingly, published a Final Notice outlining Tinney’s misconduct, but has not banned him.

FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward says: “Senior management must be held to high standards of integrity which is the fundamental cornerstone of good conduct in trusted markets. Mr Tinney failed to act with integrity in one telling instance which is enough to justify this censure.”

A statement provided on behalf of Tinney reads: ” The FCA went after the wrong person. Mr Tinney was trying to fix Barclays’ toxic culture and the cultural and compliance failings of its senior management. Instead he was scapegoated by Barclays’ senior management.

“Finally, after more than five long years of relentless pursuit by the FCA, Mr Tinney is delighted that the Upper Tribunal has recognised that he did not mislead the FCA nor the New York Fed and no documents were destroyed. The ultimate outcome is that he is free, once again to work for any financial services firm in any role.”