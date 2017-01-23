Ex-Aifa chief Stephen Gay joins Tisa

Former Aifa director general Stephen Gay has been appointed to head up the policy team at investment and savings body Tisa.

Gay left Aifa in 2012 after a year of heading up the adviser trade body, and oversaw the review which led to Aifa accepting restricted advisers.

Gay, who has also been Aviva distribution director and Association of British Insurers life and pensions director in his 35-year financial services career, will help shape Tisa’s distribution, wrap and platform policy work to make it more consumer focused.

He will also take forward Tisa’s recommendations on the Financial Advice Market Review and develop Tisa’s proposal to make a guidance service more available to the wider public.

Tisa director general David Dalton-Brown says: “Stephen’s expertise in policy development and presentation will be an invaluable resource for us to draw on.”

Tisa has also appointed a new pensions technical officer, Renny Biggins.

Biggins was formerly a senior technical manager at investment technology firm IFDS. He has also held roles as a client services manager at Suffolk Life, a pensions trainer at Royal London and as an IFA.

Dalton-Brown says: “Retirement saving is another key Tisa theme in 2017 as we build on the work in our acclaimed response to the Treasury’s pension tax relief consultation, prepare our input into the review of auto-enrolment and continue to tackle the pressing need for the self-employed to be brought into the pensions regime. Renny has a wealth of experience to support this work and will also help us to add value to the technical pensions service we provide to our members.”

Tisa said the appointments were part of a plan to “extend its strategic policy thought leadership.”