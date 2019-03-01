Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ex-Aegon/Blackrock DC boss joins Smart Pension

By

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpgFormer Aegon and BlackRock defined contribution managing director Paul Bucksey has joined Smart Pension as director of UK distribution.

Bucksey joins the workplace pension and technology company after two years at Aegon, and five at BlackRock heading up the firms’ respective DC businesses.

He previously had business development roles at Fidelity and Friends Life.

Bucksey says: “Smart Pension has demonstrated that it is a genuine disruptor that can dive into both existing and emerging markets.

“The way employers approach workplace pensions today has necessarily evolved over the years, and in this market firms are frequently looking to outsource and be left with a high quality, frictionless solution that syncs seamlessly with payroll systems and cycles and is easy to administer.”

The start-up has received funding from major investors such as Legal & General and JP Morgan, which took a minority stake in the provider earlier this year.

Smart Pension co-founder Andrew Evans says Bucksey’s hire “strengthens our management team and underlines our ambitions to broaden our offering to larger employers as we accelerate dialogues with consultants, advisers and trustees about our technology.”.

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
103

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
3

What is the average salary for a UK financial adviser?

Research shows average total earnings for employed financial advisers reached £93,100 in 2017, up from £81,500 in 2016. For self-employed financial advisers, the figure was up nearly 4 per cent year on year to £89,100.  Around 500 advisers and 150 paraplanners took part in research led by recruitment consultants BWD alongside Money Marketing, taking the […]

Technology-Tech-Currency-Money-700x450.jpg
1

Standard Life cuts Elevate platform fees

Standard Life will reduce fees for its Elevate platform clients. While the new pricing will be available to new clients from April 1, the existing clients will have to wait before the end of the year to benefit from the pricing changes. The step comes as the providers are facing pressures to decrease their charges. […]
1

British investors’ £4.2bn in zombie funds

British retail investors had £4.2bn in “dormant” funds – with “tiny” assets and inflows, but often high charges in the five years to 2017, according to Morningstar. In a report the research and ratings agency found 194 such “orphaned” or “zombie” UK-domiciled funds – or funds with under €100m (£86.9m) in assets under management and […]

currency symbols euro dolar pound yencurrency symbols euro dolar pound

FCA produces new rules for pension transfers

Justin Corliss – Business Development Manager Justin Corliss looks at what we know from the recently published FCA consultation paper on pension transfers. On Monday 26 March the FCA released PS18/6, its much awaited response to the CP17/16 consultation paper, Advising on Pension Transfers. While it provides some clarity for advisers, further consultation will be required. Let’s look […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Brewin Dolphin continues hiring spree for West End office

Brewin Dolphin has bolstered the office it opened last year in London’s West End with another hire. William Quantrill joins the firm after 13 years with private bank Kleinwort Hambros, taking total office headcount to 28. The office was opened to focus on high-net-worth clients with complex financial needs, offering both financial planning and investment […]

Standard Life advice arm buys £230m Northern Ireland firm

Standard Life Aberdeen’s financial planning and advice business, 1825, has today announced it will acquire the wealth management arm of BDO Northern Ireland. BDO Northern Ireland was established over 25 years ago and has assets under advice of around £230m. Its wealth management team specialises in all aspects of wealth planning and support from corporate […]

Woodford cuts unquoted holdings in flagship fund

Woodford Investment Management will switch out exposure to unquoted companies in its flagship £4.6bn Woodford Equity Income Fun in favour of shares in the Woodford Patient Capital Trust. Both funds are run by Neil Woodford. WEIF has transferred five unquoted holdings – Atom Bank, Carrick Therapeutics, Cell Medica, RateSetter and Spin Memory – worth £72.9m […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com