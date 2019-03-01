Ex-Aegon/Blackrock DC boss joins Smart Pension

Former Aegon and BlackRock defined contribution managing director Paul Bucksey has joined Smart Pension as director of UK distribution.

Bucksey joins the workplace pension and technology company after two years at Aegon, and five at BlackRock heading up the firms’ respective DC businesses.

He previously had business development roles at Fidelity and Friends Life.

Bucksey says: “Smart Pension has demonstrated that it is a genuine disruptor that can dive into both existing and emerging markets.

“The way employers approach workplace pensions today has necessarily evolved over the years, and in this market firms are frequently looking to outsource and be left with a high quality, frictionless solution that syncs seamlessly with payroll systems and cycles and is easy to administer.”

The start-up has received funding from major investors such as Legal & General and JP Morgan, which took a minority stake in the provider earlier this year.

Smart Pension co-founder Andrew Evans says Bucksey’s hire “strengthens our management team and underlines our ambitions to broaden our offering to larger employers as we accelerate dialogues with consultants, advisers and trustees about our technology.”.