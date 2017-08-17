Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Ex-adviser jailed over Sipp fraud

By
Essex Police’s photo of Darren Say

A former IFA who pocketed clients’ Sipp money has been given a six-year jail sentence.

Darren Say, who ran advice firm Wealth Connection, was found guilty of fraud by abuse of position and of fraudulent trading after creating a pension scheme that loaned money to clients’ Sipps before investing funds in a property company where he also a director.

Chelmsford Crown Court was told that Say spent the money to fund his own rent, as well as paying off his credit cards, going shopping and withdrawing some as cash.

He was sentenced today, and also banned from company directorships for eight years.

Essex Police says it will now try and get back Say’s funds under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate detective inspector Lee Morton says: “Darren Say used the mechanism of the pension scheme he developed as his personal cash cow; taking money he was responsible for to fund his lifestyle.

“He has let down his clients, who were persuaded that his pension scheme would provide for them in retirement. Now they are faced with that time being lost and having to look for alternative arrangements to provide for them in later life.”

Recommended

11

Some final words from the editor

 This is my last editorial column for Money Marketing, and the last day that I will oversee the team as editor. Over the last seven years as part of Money Marketing I have seen two regulators, three governments, two advice market reviews and countless (and I mean countless) FCA consultations. Money Marketing is known for […]

Antonio-Horta-Osorio-700x450.jpg
4

Lloyds to push further into wealth management

Lloyds Banking Group is to expand its range of pensions and investments and plans to roll them out to more customers as part of the bank’s three-year growth plan. The Financial Times reports Lloyds wants to push into the wealth management sector as part of a strategic plan to be set out by chief executive […]

5

Sanlam takes over 158-adviser network

Sanlam has acquired Tavistock’s financial advice network, Tavistock Financial. The deal adds 158 advisers and 25 staff to Sanlam’s current 60 financial planners. It will also add £1.5 billion to Sanlam UK’s assets under advice. The move is part of South African listed Sanlam’s bid to build a bigger advice presence in the UK by restructuring […]

'Feeling the Squeeze'

Royal London carried out a UK wide survey with 2,500 consumers age 35-44 over the summer. The survey found that over a third, 34 per cent, said their finances felt Squeezed and so were struggling to meet day-to-day expenses, despite 87 per cent being aware that they need to save more. However, the survey did […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Handcuffs Justice Guilty 480
2

FCA reveals number of firms breaching ‘basic regulatory requirements’

The FCA cancelled the authorisations of more than 200 firms last year for failing to meet “basic regulatory requirements” like paying their fees or filling out regulatory returns. The regulator revealed the figure in an update today, that its Threshold Conditions Team took enforcement action against at least 207 firms for failing such compliance failings […]

Cyber Security
1

Royal London boss: Mandatory drawdown advice ‘a potential solution’

Royal London chief executive Phil Loney has said that mandatory advice on drawdown could be a “potential solution” to problems in the market as he hits out at how providers treat non-advised clients. Speaking with Money Marketing, Loney said that the company was worried about how customers in the back books of long-established pension companies […]

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

    Leave a comment