Ex-1825 director starts own IFA with Best Practice network

Former 1825 executive and financial planning director Ian Howe has launched his own firm under the Best Practice network after exiting the Standard Life Aberdeen-owned advice arm 12 months ago.

Howe’s Windsor-based firm, Druthers Financial Planning, was set up last October and is still in its early stages.

According to the FCA register, Howe is the sole adviser.

The Best Practice network under which Howe is working as an authorised representative is owned by Benchmark Capital.

Benchmark in turn is now majority-owned by Schroders.

Standard Life advice arm loses head of London office

The Druthers website states the choice to work under Best Practice does not impact on its independence.

Howe declined to provide a comment to Money Marketing on the firm’s progress thus far.

He spent 11 years as managing director of IFA Baigrie Davies, including eighteen months at the IFA after its transition to 1825.

On completion of the deal with 1825 Howe took on responsibility for the London office of the national advice firm and joined the 1825 executive committee.

Howe is also the former chair of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments’ institute of financial planning professional forum committee.

