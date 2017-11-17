Money Marketing

European regulator hunts for data on closet trackers

By

tracksThe European Securities and Markets Authority is collecting data on closet trackers as part of a review of fund fees and performance due to be released next year.

Esma chair Steven Maijoor says they are gathering data from regulators across the EU, adding that the FCA’s market study would be beneficial towards the work, Reuters reports.

“From our perspective, our objective is to ensure that national competent authorities are taking convergent approaches to situations where deficiencies are identified,” Maijoor told the Efama conference.

Esma’s study on fees and performance will be released in late 2018.

  1. Grey Area 17th November 2017 at 9:26 am

    Well, if you wear a blindfold, shout ‘lalalala’ and entomb yourself in a cave you might just miss them…

Leave a comment