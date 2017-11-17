European regulator hunts for data on closet trackers

The European Securities and Markets Authority is collecting data on closet trackers as part of a review of fund fees and performance due to be released next year.

Esma chair Steven Maijoor says they are gathering data from regulators across the EU, adding that the FCA’s market study would be beneficial towards the work, Reuters reports.

“From our perspective, our objective is to ensure that national competent authorities are taking convergent approaches to situations where deficiencies are identified,” Maijoor told the Efama conference.

Esma’s study on fees and performance will be released in late 2018.