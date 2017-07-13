Money Marketing

European materials and the asymmetric opportunity

Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund, discuss the political and economic factors driving European equities today. With potentially tighter monetary policy on the horizon and record valuations for defensive stocks, Rob believes that there is an asymmetric opportunity to the upside for value strategies.

Rob discusses:

  • The impact of the UK election result on Europe
  • The ECB & potential monetary tightening
  • Bond proxies versus cyclical stock opportunities
  • Q2 earnings and the catalysts for his strategy

Important information – for investment professionals only. Not for retail clients.

Investment risks
Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. A majority of the investments made by the Fund may be in securities of small and medium sized companies. Such securities may involve a higher degree of risk than would be the case for securities of larger companies. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. The content of this article is formed from Neptune’s views and we do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

