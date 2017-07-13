European materials and the asymmetric opportunity

Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund, discuss the political and economic factors driving European equities today. With potentially tighter monetary policy on the horizon and record valuations for defensive stocks, Rob believes that there is an asymmetric opportunity to the upside for value strategies.

Rob discusses:

The impact of the UK election result on Europe

The ECB & potential monetary tightening

Bond proxies versus cyclical stock opportunities

Q2 earnings and the catalysts for his strategy

