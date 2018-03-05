Money Marketing
View more on these topics

European fund managers report record inflows

By

Euro-flag-European-EU-700.jpgInvestors poured a record €566bn (£504bn) into active funds sold across Europe in 2017, despite mounting pressures from lower cost passive funds, new figures show.

Data provider Broadridge says the stimulative bond buying program from the European Central Bank and strong growth in corporate sales helped fund sales increase 80 per cent compared to the previous record figures in 2014.

Overall, a record of total €729bn was ploughed into European funds.

Fund giant BlackRock was the best selling company for a fifth consecutive year with €88.8bn inflows for 2017. Pimco and Amundi were the second and third best selling managers, with €42.9bn and €26.4bn inflows respectively.

Sales of passive funds in Europe reached €163bn, more than double 2016’s figures.

Recommended

Pension-Pensioner-Elderly-Older-People-700x450.jpg
2

Life expectancy improvement continues to slow

The recent slowdown in life expectancy gains has moved from a blip to a trend according to data analysis from the Continuous Mortality Investigation. The data seen by the Financial Times shows life expectancy for men and women in England and Wales, which improved in the first decade since 2000, has begun to fall away. […]

1

Opinion: M&G Recovery fund – ripe for recovery?

To say that M&G Recovery fund has a long term record is something of an understatement. Launched in 1969 it has an esteemed longer-term history of outperforming the market and was the first investment of its kind. A fund that looked beyond the glamour and excitement of the largest, most successful companies, instead looking for […]

Is volatility dead? No, sell credit

There are several arguments that one could currently make for why credit markets look unattractive. These include signals that the US economy is in late cycle, the fact that corporate leverage has been increasing (with 2016 setting a record for the amount of global bond issuance), and that US high-yield default rates have risen considerably […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

iPhones

NS&I launches client reporting tool for advisers

NS&I has launched a new client reporting service for advisers as it pledges further help for IFAs frustrated at accesses to its products. Head of intermediary relationships Andrew Pike says the tool on its Adviser Helpline will save time for advisers tracking down client information and “make NS&I easier to do business with”. NS&I courts […]

Comments

    Leave a comment