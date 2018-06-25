Money Marketing
European equities H2 outlook: valuation support & record discounts

Rob Burnett, Investment Director & Head of European Equities

In this video, Rob Burnett explains why, given the recent market stresses in Europe, the absolute and relative return potential is strong.

Disclaimer:

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific sectors and securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

2

Govt rejects default pathways for decumulation

The government has rejected a recommendation to introduce default decumulation pathways saying it would be inconsistent with pension freedoms. In April the work and pensions select committee published a report on pension freedoms where it proposed ways outcomes for savers could be improved. Among the recommendations, the committee said every drawdown provider should offer customers a […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]

Financial education cover.jpg

SJP positive on academy growth

St James’s Place is positive about the growth of its 250-strong academy despite reporting a loss in its advice arm for 2017 earlier this month. The restricted advice giant posted a loss of £35.4m for 2017, an increase on the £24.8m loss in 2016. A breakdown of SJP trainees provided to Money Marketing by the […]
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

Peter Hargreaves has jumped to 42nd position on the Sunday Times Rich List, a climb of nine places from last year, after seeing his wealth grow £849m to £3.2bn. Hargreaves is no longer on the Hargreaves Lansdown board but has kept a 32.2 per cent stake in the company – the value of which has […]

Three catalysts for European equities

By Rob Burnett, Manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund In recent weeks, the bear case for European equities has become more pronounced on the back of weaker-than-expected GDP data and deflation concerns. This softening in economic momentum has led some investors to question whether the ECB is behind the curve and indeed whether it […]

Former Tilney chief to run Schroders wealth management arm

Schroders has hired former Tilney chief executive Peter Hall as global head of wealth management, subject to regulatory approval. Hall will replace Andrew Ross who is stepping down to move to take on the role of Schroders wealth management vice chairman. Hall’s position will be effective from 2 January 2019 and he reports to group […]
Standard Life shareholders approve Phoenix deal

Standard Life Aberdeen shareholders have approved the sale of the company’s UK and European insurance arm to Phoenix at it general meeting today. Shareholders also approved a plan to return £1bn to shareholders through a “B share scheme” and £750m through a share buyback programme. Standard Life announced in February it was selling its insurance arm […]

