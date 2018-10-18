Money Marketing
Europe today: Italian stress and value opportunities

Rob Burnett, Manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund

Watch Rob Burnett discuss why he believes markets are overreacting to recent events in Italy and the key catalysts required for value strategies to outperform.

In the video Rob discusses

  • Key developments in Q3
  • Italian stress & the markets
  • Catalysts required for value strategies to outperform

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific sectors and securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

