Europe: outlook for the rest of the year

Rob Burnett, Manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund, discusses why he believes markets are overreacting to recent events in Italy and the resilience of earnings growth.

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific sectors and securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Latest from Money Marketing

Andrew Tully: FCA has given much-needed clarity on pension transfers

The recent FCA policy statement on pension transfers makes clear the process it wants advisers to follow when considering them. The regulator has confirmed any triage service cannot cross the advice boundary. This makes triage conversations almost impossible, as they can very easily stray into discussing a client’s personal circumstances. Advisers will need to consider […]

Pete Matthew: How industry events can be made better

If you have been a member of our glorious profession for any length of time, you have likely been to an industry event. You know what I mean: the full-day seminar at the golf club or the two-day conference at the big convention centre. Whether you are there to network, gain technical knowledge or just […]

