Europe: are we coming to the end of this equity market correction?

Close-up of a Euro bank note

Rob Burnett, Head of European Equities, Neptune

The factors behind the recent stock market correction can be characterised into three broad areas: the unwinding of the low volatility phase in markets, a peak in some leading economic indicators (PMIs), and tariff related developments. Where do we stand on these three factors?

Investment Risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

