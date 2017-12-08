Money Marketing

Europe 2018 outlook: Banking M&A and bond market volatility

Rob Burnett, Head of European Equities, Neptune

Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund, reviews the key European developments in 2017, while arguing that fixed income investors should keep a close eye on the liquidity of their portfolios next year.

Important Information

Investment risks  

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the prospectus for further details.

