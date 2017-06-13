Money Marketing

View more on these topics

EU warns UK ‘no time to waste’ on Brexit talks

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier urges the UK to progress Brexit talks as three months have passed since triggering Article 50

By
Michel_Barnier_at_European_People's_Party_summit-700.jpg

The European Union’s Michel Barnier has warned there is a risk of the UK crashing out of the EU in 2019 if more time is “wasted” ahead of the Brexit talks.

In an interview with the Financial Times and a group of European newspapers, Barnier says it is crucial the UK appoints a negotiating team that is “stable, accountable and with a mandate.”

Barnier, who is the EU’s chief negotiator on Brexit, says: “Next week, it will be three months after the sending of the Article 50 letter.

“We haven’t negotiated, we haven’t progressed. Thus we must begin this negotiation. We are ready as soon as the UK itself is ready.”

He adds: “My preoccupation is that time is passing, it is passing quicker than anyone believes because the subjects we have to deal with are extraordinarily complex. I can’t negotiate with myself.

“It will take us several months to draw out the conditions of an orderly withdrawal … so let’s not waste time.”

Most Read

Recommended

Pounds Sterling UK currency money 480

‘Volatility is the only certainty’: Pound drops on hung parliament

Theresa May’s gamble to trigger a general election ahead of Brexit negotiations has backfired as sterling has fallen on an unexpected swing to the Labour Party. Sterling fell 2 per cent initially hitting a two-month low of $1.2693, but has since regained some ground. The fall in sterling is set to hit the FTSE 250. “We […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

Paraplanner

London - up to £45,000 basic, up to £10,000 bonus and full benefits etc

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Kevin Bailey 13th June 2017 at 9:45 am

    Interesting given it was the EU’s requirement to delay talks until it was ready after the various elections in Europe!

Leave a comment