EU asset managers expect to leave UK following Brexit

By

Less than half of the EU-national asset managers working in the UK plan to continue doing so after Brexit, a survey by the Chartered Financial Analyst Society shows.

According to Bloomberg, 42 per cent of EU nationals said they would stay in the UK, 16 per cent said they were already planning to leave and the remainder were undecided.

The vast majority (91 per cent) of EU respondents said the competitiveness of the UK as a financial centre had deteriorated since the Brexit referendum in June last year. In comparison, 71 per cent of UK respondents thought it had.

CFA Society UK chief executive Will Goodhart says: “While many of the outcomes of Brexit remain unclear, we can certainly expect a change in the profile of the investment management workforce in the U.K. Many EU professionals working here intend to move to other markets once Britain has left. We may see this increasing over the coming months.”

The survey involved 1,109 investment professionals. Around 330 were EU nationals.

In recent months, investors have become more pessimistic about both the European and the US economic outlook and yet stockmarkets have pushed on to new highs. Some would argue that this is a worrying divergence. We would take the opposite view. This appears to be classic bull market behaviour. A wall of worry has been rebuilt, and stockmarket resilience should be taken as a sign of strength. The market is discounting an improving economic outlook ahead, particularly in the south of Europe.

