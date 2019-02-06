White-label ETFs platform looks to bolster distribution with funding round

White-label platform for exchange-traded fund products HANetf has completed its second oversubscribed funding round with an undisclosed sum.

The platform provides technical, regulatory and distribution infrastructure for launching and managing ETFs for asset managers without developing in-house infrastructure.

The latest fundraising follows a round in December 2017 and sought funds for growth in areas of sales, distribution, product management, marketing and PR.

This new investors include venture and technology specialist ThirdStream Partners, ETF.com founder Jim Wiandt and liquidity provider co-founder, Flow Traders’ Roger Hodenius.

HANetf launched its first three ETFs – EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF, HAN-GINS Cloud Technology ETF and HAN-GINS Global Innovative Technology ETF – in the UK, Italy and Germany last year.

This year, the company says it expects to increase its staff numbers by “nearly 50 per cent” and add around 10-15 ETFs yearly moving forwards. The platform is also currently undergoing a rebrand.

HANetf founder and co-chief executive Nik Bienkowski says: “2018 was a milestone year for HANetf, and the European asset management as a whole.

“Launching Europe’s first ‘white labelled’ ETF, and following it up with a further two, highlights the desire from asset managers to enter the market, and an understanding of the benefits ETFs bring.”

ThirdStream Partners managing member Blake Grossman says: “We believe the opportunity that HANetf presents to asset managers who want to grow in the current environment is compelling, and we are excited to be working with the executive team and the other shareholders.”

The company also says the current capital raise doubled its cash resources.

This expands the company’s share base by around 23 per cent.