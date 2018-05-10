Money Marketing
ESG: Unlocking the benefits for credit investors

Matt Franklin, Credit Analyst at Royal London Asset Management discusses the possible benefits of integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations into credit portfolios.

He explains why ESG analysis combined with an appropriate approach from asset managers is key to unlocking these potential benefits.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £113.4 billion of assets (as at 31.03.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs. Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

UK-Currency-Money-Coins-700x450.jpg
2

Overexposure to VCTs and EISs could affect sale value of a firm

Overexposure to venture capital trusts and enterprise investment schemes could potentially put off buyers when advisers try to sell their businesses, chief executive of Capital and Trust Patrick Isaacs warns. Speaking yesterday at Money Marketing Interactive, Isaacs says advisers looking to sell their firms could hit problems if their clients are reliant on VCTs and […]

Firms still solving ‘nightmare’ cost reporting under Mifid II

Cost reporting under Mifid II continues to be the most challenging element for advisers when writing suitability reports, according to Pimfa director of regulation Ian Cornwall. Speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference today, Cornwall says charges reporting remains “the most difficult part” of Mifid II due to the lack of standardised templates. He says: […]

3

Nick Bamford: Don’t be dumb, use a checklist

I was lying on a hospital bed being wheeled into surgery (nothing serious, I am pleased to say) as I tried to distract myself listening to the conversation between the anaesthetist and the theatre nurses. The anaesthetist was speaking out loud as she carried out her work: “First, I will inject the antibiotic…” I believe […]

Invest-Performance-Portfolio-Fixed-Income-Graph-700x450.jpg

Don’t bank on a hike just yet

Jonathan Platt, head of fixed income at Royal London Asset Management, highlights three bond market trends this week and says don’t bank on a hike just yet. Read the article here The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not […]

Asset managers urged to act over misleading risk ratings on funds

Fund houses have been urged to ease investors’ concerns over anomalies discovered in risk ratings on popular funds. Since the implementation of European regulations such as Priips on 3 January, fund management companies have been updating the key information documents of their funds with new calculations on risk, volatility and performance. However, confusion continues on […]

DB transfer values drop in April

Defined benefit pension transfer values fell during April, according to the Xafinity transfer value index. The index was £235,000 at the end of March and £232,000 at the end of April. The difference between the maximum and minimum readings of the index of April was £6,700, or around 2.9 per cent. Xafinity Punter Southall DB […]

Mark-Carney-700x450.jpg

Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5 per cent. Announcing this decision, the Bank also cut its growth forecast for 2018 from 1.8 to 1.4 per cent. Seven out of nine of the MPC members voted to keep the base rate on hold. There was speculation earlier […]

