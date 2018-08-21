Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Equity release advice unnecessary, most over-55s say

By

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg81 per cent of over-55s would feel confident in taking out an equity release plan without seeking advice, research from Moneyfacts suggests.

44 per cent thought they have no need for advice, 29 per cent would not trust an adviser, and 8 per cent of respondents believe financial advice to be too expensive.

In late July over-50s specialist SunLife published research that only 11 per cent of over-55s fully understood the rules of equity release.

According to Moneyfacts’ research, the two main reasons for not entering an equity release plan were its impact on inheritance (39 per cent) and the offered interest rates (30 per cent).

Equity release appears to be a taboo subject for some, too, with 33 per cent of over-55s asked saying that they would never bring the subject up with family.

Meanwhile, over half, (52 per cent), of respondents said that they would not consider equity release to fund their retirement.

Moneyfacts finance expert Rachel Springall says: “The idea of taking out an equity release plan has clearly crossed the minds of many consumers, but what is worrying is that most of our survey respondents felt they could go through the whole process without seeking advice. This could be an expensive mistake down the line if consumers choose the wrong deal.

“Equity release won’t be right for everyone, so it’s positive to see that most of our respondents have considered the impact on their children or dependants’ inheritance. However, one area that could see improvement is striking up a conversation, as almost half of those asked have not discussed the topic at all.

“It’s important that consumers take the time to carefully think about equity release and discuss it with anyone who could be affected, which is why it’s good that these responses shed a light on consumers’ attitudes toward such a plan. Thankfully, equity release is being taken seriously and is not seen as a quick fix.”

Recommended

Standard Life Aberdeen begins share buyback after Phoenix deal

Standard Life Aberdeen has begun buying back shares from investors after selling its life arm to Phoenix. According to a stock exchange announcement this morning, SLA has purchased nearly 770,000 ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International at an average price of 318p a share, costing SLA around £245m. The announcement adds that SLA intends to […]
2

Do retirement savers need national targets?

For many people, pensions are too confusing or such a long way off it does not seem real. Their annual pension statement may not make much sense because it is not set within the context of lifestyle. But translate the hard facts and figures into something they can relate to and it might be a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS Interior 480

Four IFAs placed in default in latest FSCS list

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared nine firms default, included at least four financial advisers, in its latest list of collapsed firms. Advice firms included on the list covering July are London-based Talk Financial Solutions, Kent firm Accuro Finance Limited, Birmingham-based Ashfield Financial Planning and R W Harris Limited trading as Roger Harris and Company […]

Five minutes with…Anna Sofat

Addidi Wealth managing director Anna Sofat has long been a vocal proponent of greater diversity within the advice sector. Ahead of her appearance on our panel on the subject at the Money Marketing Interactive conference in Harrogate on September 13, she discusses how better regulation can help improve advice and why we all need to talk […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Philip Dodd 21st August 2018 at 5:28 pm

    I take much encouragement from the fact that we have such a well informed set of financial consumers in this country.

    And 90% of motorists think they are more proficient than the average driver.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com