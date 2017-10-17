Money Marketing

Is your equity income fund giving you what you need?

Robin Geffen, Neptune Fund Manager & CEO, discusses dividend risk and the potentially negative consequences of the Investment Association’s decision to cut the UK Equity Income sector’s yield target earlier this year.

Important Information – for investment professionals only.

Investment risks  

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Adviser directories: Down but not out?

Adviser directories have fallen out of favour with advisers over the last year as Unbiased and VouchedFor pile on new services to keep IFAs interested, a new research project finds. Last year, Money Marketing and adviser marketing firm The Yardstick Agency ran the first comprehensive study of adviser attitudes towards Unbiased and VouchedFor, the two […]

Labour to press Government on Waspi state pension reforms

Labour also outlined its support for Waspi in its manifesto for the June election Labour is to call on the Government to lower the retirement age for women born in the 1950’s, allowing them to retire aged 64 on a reduced state pension, rather than aged 66. According to the Independent, in a speech at […]

In search of value? Banks and the sectors leading Europe’s recovery

By Rob Burnett, head of European equities, Neptune  After nine years of underperformance versus quality growth, Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund, believes that value strategies have reached an inflection point. Watch Rob discuss why he believes value is well positioned to resume its historical trend of outperformance. Click here to watch […]

Woodford ups Provident stake as shares double

Neil Woodford has upped his stake in Provident Financial as shares in the consumer credit company double from their August lows. According to a regulatory filing published late yesterday, the star fund manager increased his stake from 19.1 per cent to 20.1 per cent. Provident shares jumped 12 per cent on Friday morning when the […]

Kim North: DB transfers don’t deserve the doghouse

I have worked in retail financial services for the last 30 years, from the coal face as an IFA to the back office as head of compliance or technical services. Throughout this time, I have always believed the UK should follow the American Securities and Exchange Commission model of regulating products alongside the advice provided. […]

