Energy efficiency ‘business as usual’ for responsible landlords

Gail Counihan

Zilla Ford

With Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) coming into force earlier this year, Gail Counihan, ESG Analyst and Zilla Chan, Senior Credit Analyst provide an update on what this means for landlords and how, for responsible landlords, energy efficiency will remain very much ‘business as usual’.

