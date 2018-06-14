Money Marketing
Energy efficiency ‘business as usual’ for responsible landlords

Gail Counihan, Royal London Asset Management
Gail Counihan
Zilla Ford of Royal London Asset Managers. Photo by Michael Walter/Troika
Zilla Ford

With Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) coming into force earlier this year, Gail Counihan, ESG Analyst and Zilla Chan, Senior Credit Analyst provide an update on what this means for landlords and how, for responsible landlords, energy efficiency will remain very much ‘business as usual’.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £113.4 billion of assets (as at 31.03.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs. Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

