Zilla Chan, Senior Credit Analyst and Matthew Franklin, Credit Analyst present our latest research article focusing on energy efficiency and secured commercial property bonds. With the introduction of new Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) regulation the analysts have taken the lead in corresponding with a range of issuers on the new regulation. Read the full report for more information on what the research found.

Read the report here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.