Employers back opt-outs to stay low as auto-enrolment rates due to rise

Employers are predicting opt-out rates will remain low as auto-enrolment contribution rates are set for another increase this year.

In a survey of nearly 350 employers by the Association of Consulting Actuaries, 88 per cent said that the increase in minimum auto-enrolment rates in April 2018 had not reduced sheme participation.

Three quarter of employers say they expect the number of contributing members not to drop off again when the next set of minimum contribution increases kick in this April.

However, smaller employers appear more concerned about the impact increasing contributions could have on their staff.

65 per cent of companies with fewer than 10 employees expected modest or substantial decreases in scheme participation come April 2019.

Currently, the median opt-out rate of employees at auto-enrolment staging was between 6 and 10 per cent, rising to 26 to 30 per cent at employers with fewer than 10 employees.

ACA chair Jenny Condron says: “It would be good if the forthcoming 2019 Pensions Bill mapped out a programme to build auto-enrolment participation and pension contributions for years ahead, alongside the greater defined benefit ‘flexibility’ we have called for rather than it be a Bill that is largely dealing with the protection of members in legacy defined benefit schemes. We believe in many areas there is cross-party support for broader and swifter action than presently seems to be envisaged.”