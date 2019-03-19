Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Emma Thomson: Breaking down the ‘them and us’ mentality with insurers

By

When I announced I was leaving adviser firm Lifesearch after 18 years to join an insurer, someone quipped I was “moving to the dark side”. Is there really such a “them and us” mentality in our market and, if so, does it hinder us in making consumers more financially resilient? Working for both insurer and distributor has given me valuable insight.

My new British Friendly colleagues recognise the value of having someone on the team with distributor experience.

I contribute to product design, IT, marketing, sales aids and policy documentation, providing an adviser view, a sales support administrator view and a consumer view on how we can exceed the expectations of those who will recommend, process and buy our products. It is vital insurers gather distributor feedback, rather than assume they know what is required.

I know how disheartening it is for advisers to be presented with a new system or product that has clearly not been fully tested with distributors. Advisers are at the coalface, getting consumers to understand the need for protection, which is not easy. So to be presented with “improved” solutions that do not really make life easier, or to see something new launch when all you really want is for an existing issue to be fixed, is frustrating. Oh, and there is now no resource to fix that existing issue.

On the flipside, it may often seem to advisers that insurers have endless resources to improve systems and products quickly.

The resources might be bigger but so are the demands. Competitors launch something new or have rate changes which can disrupt plans.

Delivering IT to meet the needs of different distribution models is complex, especially if there are legacy products to account for, and pensions and investment divisions to compete with for resource.

Insurers delivering quality propositions to help more people claim are applauded but often face lower-than-expected sales because other options are cheaper. And reinsurance partnerships which can facilitate some improvements may also restrict others. My experience is that there is no real “them and us” issue, though better communications will certainly help improve understanding of each other’s challenges and perspectives. Zurich and AIG have held adviser forums to discuss issues and ideas.

The Income Protection Task Force and Finance and Technology Research Centre forums have both manufacturer and distributor members. The successful Seven Families initiative showed what can be achieved when manufacturers work together. We have also seen positive results when distributors do the same, such as the Protection Distributors Group. I am fortunate to have been involved in all these groups, so know first-hand how effective they have been.

We need more of this collegiate working across all parties to deliver good consumer outcomes, helping more people to claim. My time working for both Lifesearch and British Friendly has shown me that, while distributors and insurers naturally face different challenges, there is common ambition to put the customer first, and it is this shared desire that will ultimately help more consumers be better protected.

Emma Thomson is product strategist at British Friendly

Recommended

What Elevate platform’s fee cut means for advisers

After Standard Life’s Elevate platform announced it was cutting its fees Platforum has analysed the new charging structure to see how Elevate now stacks up against its peers.  Elevate percentage fee against portfolio assets Elevate fees in pounds against portfolio assets Price comparison of Elevate platform fees for different sized portfolios

Technology-Tech-Currency-Money-700x450.jpg
1

Standard Life cuts Elevate platform fees

Standard Life will reduce fees for its Elevate platform clients. While the new pricing will be available to new clients from April 1, the existing clients will have to wait before the end of the year to benefit from the pricing changes. The step comes as the providers are facing pressures to decrease their charges. […]

paper men and women silhouettes

Women’s drawdown pots a third smaller than men’s

Women who have entered income drawdown since the pension freedoms have retirement pots a third smaller than the average man’s pot. The latest research into the gender pensions gap, commissioned by AJ Bell, shows that those women had on average £118,000 in their retirement pot compared to £179,000 for men. Women also withdrew smaller amounts […]

Greg Broomer 2

Survey looks at the challenges facing businesses post auto-enrolment

A survey conducted by Johnson Fleming at the Pension & Benefits Show 2014 highlighted the key challenges faced within organisations post auto-enrolment. The results showed that communicating the changes and the value of them to staff, and receiving timely data from the payroll provider proved to still be the most challenging aspects of managing an auto-enrolment scheme.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Standard Life 480

Standard Life returns to equity release after a decade

Standard Life has returned to the equity release market after more than a decade in a tie-up with specialist broker Age Partnership. The life company previously had a lending arm called Standard Life Bank which offered equity release mortgages until 2008 when it joined many rivals in retreating from the sector as the financial crisis […]

900 advisers let go as major Australian bank exits market

One of Australia’s biggest banks, Westpac, is expecting to cut 900 full-time roles as it prepares to drop its loss-making financial advice business. This follows the nation’s 14-month long Royal Commission into misconduct in the banking, superannuation and financial services industry. Melbourne-based Viridian Advisory has struck a deal with Westpac for an undisclosed sum which […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com