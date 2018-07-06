Emerging markets: will dollar strength derail the recovery?

Ewan Thompson, Manager of the Neptune Emerging Markets Fund, explains why dollar strength is an important indicator for emerging markets, which have weathered the recent volatility well.

Watch the video here

Investment risks

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. This Fund holds a greater percentage of mid and smaller company stocks which can be higher risk than those in larger companies. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.