Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Emerging markets: where do we go from here?

Returning from a recent research trip to China, Ewan Thompson and Ruth Chambers highlight the key macro drivers and how these are informing the Neptune Emerging Markets Fund. They also discuss the stronger US dollar and its impact on the broader emerging markets, as well as their outlook for H218.

Read their article here

About authors:

Ewan Thompson is Fund Manager of the Neptune Emerging Markets Fund and Ruth Chambers is Fund Manager of the Neptune China Fund

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]
1

FCA staff warm to new Stratford office location

FCA staff are warming to the regulator’s move from Canary Wharf to Stratford, according to its latest board minutes. Earlier this month, employees began moving to the regulator’s new east London site, with teams such as communications among the first to transition. Money Marketing previously reported on internal documents showing that staff at the FCA […]
5

FCA hits out at ‘spurious complexity’ in platform charges

FCA director of competition Mary Starks has described instances of “spurious complexity” in platform charging in the wake of the regulator’s review of the market this morning. Speaking to Money Marketing, Starks notes findings that, particularly on the direct to consumer side, platforms can levy between 15 and 35 different fees in total, and use […]

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank
1

MPs call for collective defined contribution pensions

MPs have encouraged the government to seek innovation and the “great potential gains” of collective defined contribution pension schemes, a report published this morning by the work and pensions committee says. The committee says the schemes, which are already highly successful in Denmark and the Netherlands, offer advantages of a middle ground between defined benefit […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

File image of a pension savings pot

Pensions dashboard petition surpasses 14,000 supporters

Close to 15,000 people have pushed back against alleged government plans to shelve the pensions dashboard by signing a petition. This week it was reported secretary of state for work and pensions Esther McVey’s was moving to scrap the project. The petition, hosted by 38degrees, has collected 14,377 of a target 15,000 signatures in just […]
5

Tim Sargisson: Why the tables are turning for small advice firms

Back in May, I wrote about the pressures building in advice firms due to a shortage of highly skilled staff and the consequent costs in recruiting. With Apfa research finding profits from retail investment advice fell 16 per cent between 2014 and 2016, I thought businesses faced a worrying future. But last month’s FCA Data […]

Trustee brought in to oversee defunct pension firm’s schemes

The Pensions Regulator has appointed an independent trustee for the 15 schemes linked to the now shuttered Fast Pensions. Fast Pensions and five connected companies were wound up at the High Court in May. According to an Insolvency Service statement, it is estimated around 520 people were persuaded to transfer a total of at least […]

Comments

    Leave a comment