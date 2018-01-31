Money Marketing
Emerging markets & the self-sustaining economic cycle

Ewan Thompson, Head of Emerging Markets, Neptune


Ewan Thompson discuss how 24 months of strong performance have set up emerging markets for a positive 2018, why China’s fortunes are pivotal to the global economy and what he is expecting to see from emerging markets this year.

In the video Ewan covers:

  • China’s reform policy
  • Currency volatility
  • The outlook for 2018

Important information

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

