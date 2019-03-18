Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Emerging markets guru Mobius’ strategy for new investment trust emerges

By
Mark-Mobius-2009-700x450.jpg
Mark Mobius

The strategy emerging markets veteran Mark Mobius will be employing for his new investment trust is beginning to emerge.

The latest factsheet for the Mobius Investment Trust, which was launched in October, shows that 85 per cent of the capital raised at IPO has now been allocated.

Mobius has so far picked 21 holdings across 11 countries, with consumer discretionary companies the largest sector to date, accounting for 43 per cent of the portfolio. Consumer staples are next largest with 17 per cent, but 15 per cent of the trust is still being held in cash.

Mobius has leaned towards China, Brazil and South Korea as his favoured three geographies, all with an allocation of around 15 per cent.

After a strong January, where the trust returned 8.2 per cent, performance dropped back to 1.2 per cent in February.

Mobius notes that the trust “pursues an active management style….its performance may therefore deviate considerably from that of a comparable market return”.

He adds: “Pronounced fluctuations in price are characteristic of emerging and frontier economies. Other characteristics include specific risks such as lower market transparency, regulatory hurdles, illiquidity of markets as well as political and social challenges.”

However, he adds that focusing on small and medium cap companies is also presenting a host of opportunities for the new vehicle.

“Lower envinronmental, social and governance standards in emerging and frontier markets offer a unique opportunity for active engagement approach…[We can] create value by delivering a clear ESG pathway for our portfolio companies.”

Recommended

Spring Statement Eleven Downing Street

Spring Statement 2019: Experts talk prospects for pensions, savings and social care

Leading experts across financial services weigh in with their thoughts on a key moment for chancellor Philip Hammond after he presented his Spring Statement today amid Brexit upheaval in parliament While we could have all predicted that today’s statement would be overshadowed by Brexit, long-term thinking is crucial in pensions policy. It’s disappointing that the […]
13

FCA confirms FOS compensation limit hike

The Financial Ombudsman Service compensation limit will increase from the current £150,000 to £350,000 from 1 April, it has been confirmed today. In a policy statement, the FCA says the development will allow the ombudsman to require financial services firms to pay significantly more compensation to consumers and businesses. From 1 April, the current £150,000 […]

Money-UK-Currency-House-Monopoly-Property-480
5

FOS orders IFA to pay out over Harlequin property investment

Nurture Financial Planning must compensate a client for the advice it gave him to transfer a defined benefit pension to a Sipp and invest it in Harlequin property. In the upheld Financial Ombudsman Service ruling, Mr A is unhappy about the advice he received from Norwich-based Nurture to transfer his deferred final salary pension benefits […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

General-Business-People-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Financial planner poaches Standard Life Aberdeen operations manager

Boutique wealth management and advice firm Capital Asset Management has poached Aberdeen Standard Capital client operations manager Chirine Harb. Harb will join the firm as head of operations after leaving her role at Standard Life Aberdeen’s discretionary investment management arm. Prior to that role, Harb worked at Octopus Investments. Harb says: “The decision to move […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com