Emerging markets: firing on all cylinders

Ewan Thompson, Head of Emerging Market Equities, Neptune

Over the last two years, emerging markets have enjoyed a strong return to outperformance, driven by the first synchronised global growth episode since before the global financial crisis. With emerging market economic indicators accelerating rapidly – and faster than those in developed markets – Ewan Thompson, discusses why this growth has driven a dramatic improvement in earnings prospects for corporates across the board. 

In the video Ewan discusses:

  • Key drivers behind the emerging markets’ outperformance
  • The resilience of emerging markets in the recent global sell-off
  • The Neptune Emerging Markets Fund’s portfolio positioning
  • Valuations and areas he is avoiding

Investment risks

