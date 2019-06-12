Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS opens claims against Sipp administrator GPC

By

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme says it is accepting claims against GPC Sipp that was placed into administration on 11 June 2019.

Smith & Williamson’s Adam Stephens and Henry Shinners have been appointed joint administrators of GPC Sipp.

GPC Sipp specialises in the provision of technical and administration services to Guardian Pension Trustees Limited, which acts as the corporate trustee of Sipps and SSASs.

It administers around 3,200 Sipps and around 50 SSASs, with a total investment value of roughly £130m.

In a statement the FSCS says: “FSCS is aware that many GPC customers were advised by independent financial advisers to transfer existing pensions into a GPC Sipp. Following the pension transfer, customers had their pension funds placed in high-risk, non-standard investments, many of which have become illiquid.

“FSCS has already assessed and paid a number of claims made against IFAs already declared in default by FSCS, in relation to advice customers received to transfer their pension into a GPC Sipp.

“Although FSCS is accepting claims against GPC Sipp, claims will not immediately be passed to our claims processing teams for individual assessment. Our first step is to be satisfied that GPC, due to its practices, is liable for customers’ losses.”

In May 2018 Money Marketing reported around 150 investors were pursuing legal claims against GPC Sipp over allegations it was responsible for losses incurred from high-risk investments in overseas property Harlequin.

Lead joint administrator Stephens says Smith & Williamson’s objectives are to rescue the company as a going concern; or achieve a better result for the company’s creditors if it were wound up without first being in administration; or realise property in order to make a distribution to one or more secured or preferential creditors.

He adds: “In line with these objectives, the joint administrators are continuing to trade the business whilst in ongoing discussions with a number of interested parties as part of our work to try to sell the company’s business as a going concern.  Any interested parties should contact the company immediately. All existing employees have been retained as part of this process.”

Money Marketing has also reported extensively on claims issued against other Sipp providers like Liberty SippBerkeley Burke and Carey Pensions over their role accepting unregulated investments.

Recommended
1

Pensions minister admits pension forecast errors

Pensions minister Guy Opperman has admitted “significant” problems with a third of a million incorrect state pension forecasts issued in a letter to Royal London policy director Steve Webb. Since 2016, government figures suggest that over 12 million state pension forecasts have been issued and Opperman’s letter suggests that 3 per cent of those may […]

Aviva to fine tune platform drawdown features over summer

Aviva says it is focused on the completion of drawdown and investment features on its platform over the summer. Head of platform propositions Mike Hogg shed light on how developments at the platform are progressing in an interview with Money Marketing. He says the provider has been working on the improvement of drawdown functionality, investment […]

Handshake
1

Tenet snaps up North West network member of 24 years

National advice network Tenet Group has acquired a Preston-based advice firm, adding to its existing hub in the North West. Colin Galbraith Independent Financial Services joins Derbyshire Booth, purchased in April, and Elementum Ltd, acquired in October last year- both also based in Preston. Principal, Colin Galbraith, has been a Tenet network member since 1995. […]
9

AJ Bell: Colossal implications if pension age for women is lowered

The tax implications of reversing the state pension age increase for women would result in an unprecedented stretch on the national economy, according to AJ Bell. The statement follows government analysis figures that show reversing the state pension age increase for women would cost the Treasury £181bn by 2025/26. The analysis has been published ahead […]

Why prevention is better than cure

Quoting the famous adage, prevention is better than cure; there are many proactive benefits that can improve wellness in the workplace, decrease stress, increase staff morale and reduce absenteeism, as well as attracting and retaining employees of a higher standard. With a recent study showing that employees in Britain are working below peak productivity, preventative benefits can ensure you address potential health issues or causes of stress at their source and ensure productivity in the workplace remains at an optimum level. With this in mind, how are you using preventative benefits to help keep your workforce happy and healthy?

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Network UK map

Succession acquires six advice firms as assets pass £8bn

Succession Wealth has acquired six advice firms across the UK in a new phase of growth that will see it target more regional areas. Together, the acquisition deals total £800m in assets under management, with 16 advisers and 2,100 clients joining the group. Bristol firm Ellaby Pollard, Warwick Butchart Associates in Cheltenham and Winter Financial […]

Work-life balance-2015

Aviva: Could flexible working worsen the gender pay gap?

Giving employees the opportunity for more flexible working may mean younger men will pull more weight in their family lives than the previous generation, but runs a risk of further widening the gender pay gap. MPs on the Treasury Committee held a hearing this morning on progress made since its recent Women in Finance report. […]
1

Boris Johnson’s tax proposal “twice as good for landlords”

Boris Johnson’s proposal to raise the 40 per cent tax threshold to £80,000 would be of particular benefit to landlords, according to financial commentator Paul Lewis. The significant loss to the treasury through tax normally collected on earnings of £50,000 would be offset by a rise in the NIC upper earnings limit to the tune […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Kevin Soutar 12th June 2019 at 3:05 pm

    Another one bites the Dust

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com