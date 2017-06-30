Embark bolsters team with James Hay and Coutts hires

Embark Group has announced a raft of appointments, including hiring from James Hay and Coutts.

Michael McKelvey joins the business as senior programme manager having previously worked as an executive director at private bank Coutts.

Chris Smeaton joins as commercial marketing group head from James Hay where he spent 17 years.

Simon Smith has been appointed group head of client money operations. He joins Embark from FxPRo where he was operations director and research head.

Abbie Knight has been appointed digital marketing group head alongside her responsibilities as director of Discus, Embark’s discretionary investment research arm.

Embark Group chief executive Phil Smith: “[The appointments] are further evidence of our attractiveness to ‘hungry’ talent in this changing marketplace, and our ability to attract quality from within and without our competitor universe.”