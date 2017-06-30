Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Embark bolsters team with James Hay and Coutts hires

Chris Smeaton joins as commercial marketing group head from James Hay

By
Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpg

Embark Group has announced a raft of appointments, including hiring from James Hay and Coutts.

Michael McKelvey joins the business as senior programme manager having previously worked as an executive director at private bank Coutts.

Chris Smeaton joins as commercial marketing group head from James Hay where he spent 17 years.

Simon Smith has been appointed group head of client money operations. He joins Embark from FxPRo where he was operations director and research head.

Abbie Knight has been appointed digital marketing group head alongside her responsibilities as director of Discus, Embark’s discretionary investment research arm.

Embark Group chief executive Phil Smith: “[The appointments] are further evidence of our attractiveness to ‘hungry’ talent in this changing marketplace, and our ability to attract quality from within and without our competitor universe.”

Most Read

Recommended

Handshake-Business-Finance-Deal-Corporate-700.jpg

Hornbuckle parent acquires DFM research business Discus

Embark Group, the owners of Sipp provider Hornbuckle and platform Avalon, has bought discretionary fund management research business Discus. The price of the deal was not disclosed. Discus will sit alongside The Adviser Centre and Scopic Research, Embark’s other investment research businesses. Embark said the move was targeted at helping advisers make better investment decisions. […]

In Focus image

In Focus — May 2015: private medical insurance market in Germany

Welcome to the latest edition of In Focus. In this issue, Jelf examines the private medical insurance market for employers with expatriate workforces in Germany. This includes the common challenges faced in sourcing appropriate coverage, along with a selection of available solutions. This will be of particular interest to HR/reward decision makers with employees based in Germany. It will assess the cultural norms, risks and backdrop that are relevant to organisations with expatriate staff in this location.

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

gold bars and coins

Falling stars: Big-name managers lose their shine

Star fund managers are becoming less important for advisers as DFMs and a team-based approach to investment management grow more dominant. Consolidation and the rise of passive investing have pushed some big names in the fund management industry to set up boutique firms in recent years. Experts argue the status of long-standing star managers is […]

Neptune confirms departures as it ditches wealth arm plans

Neptune Investment Management has abandoned its plans to launch a wealth arm, which it announced last year, confirming only two of the five-strong team that was working on the division remain at the company. Former M&G chief executive Michael McLintock, who joined Neptune as special adviser in May, drove the decision following a strategic review, Neptune confirmed […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Birmingham, Rugby, Kidderminster, Amersham, Salisbury & Chester - £35,000 to £60,000 depending upon experience

Comments

    Leave a comment