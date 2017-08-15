Recommended
FCA rolls back on Mifid II client call recording rules
The FCA has amended its proposal to require advisers to tape telephone calls under Mifid II by saying they can also make a written note of the conversation. In a September consultation paper the regulator proposed extending the recording requirement to all “Article 3” firms, which includes financial advice firms and corporate finance boutiques. Under Mifid II, […]
Sipp provider accused of gagging FOS complaints
A Sipp provider has been accused of sending “threatening” letters to clients to stop them allowing Financial Ombudsman Service decisions against the firm to go public. Carey Pensions helped clients transfer their pensions into higher risk investments after cold-callers introduced transfer business to the firm. Hundreds of customers moved money without financial advice into investments […]
Standard Life Aberdeen chiefs pledge decade at helm
Martin Gilbert and Keith Skeoch have pledged to lead Standard Life Aberdeen for the next 10 years as they assume their roles as co-chief executives of the newly merged company. The merger completed this week creating the UK’s largest asset manager with the group’s investment business operating as Aberdeen Standard Investments and managing £583bn. Standard […]
Financial advice can benefit customers by £40,000
New research shows those customers who receive financial advice can be better off on average by £40,000
India GDP surprise
By Kunal Desai, head of Indian Equities, Neptune Kunal Desai, manager of the Neptune India Fund, comments on the strength of India’s latest GDP figures. Click here for more Important Information Investment risks The Neptune India Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value […]
PwC fined £5.1m over RSM Tenon audit
Advice arm was sold to Baker Tilley and then Towry following “extensive misconduct” by PwC in audit of professional services firm
RBS plans 900 job cuts
Unite union claims bank is planning to cut IT jobs in London by 40 per cent by 2020
