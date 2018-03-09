EIS and VCT investors given respite by week delay to new rules

EIS and VCT investors will have a week longer to make sure their funds do not fall foul of new rules designed to cut out low-risk options within the wrappers.

Royal Assent of the Finance Bill has been pushed back to 15 March, one week later than originally planned.

The Finance Bill is expected to “close the door” on investing within low-risk EIS and VCT schemes, introducing a “risk-to-capital condition” blocking investors from receiving tax breaks from the VCTs if they do not meet it.

Government data published late last year, however, showed the doubling of the EIS tax relief limits would only have a minimal impact for the majority of investors.

Chancellor Philip Hammond had announced intentions to hone in on EIS and VCT schemes in last year’s Budget.

£140.5m was invested into EIS qualifying companies last year. 160 individuals met the £1m investment limit in 2014/15.