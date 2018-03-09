Money Marketing
View more on these topics

EIS and VCT investors given respite by week delay to new rules

By

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpgEIS and VCT investors will have a week longer to make sure their funds do not fall foul of new rules designed to cut out low-risk options within the wrappers.

Royal Assent of the Finance Bill has been pushed back to 15 March, one week later than originally planned.

The Finance Bill is expected to “close the door” on investing within low-risk EIS and VCT schemes, introducing a “risk-to-capital condition” blocking investors from receiving tax breaks from the VCTs if they do not meet it.

Government data published late last year, however, showed the doubling of the EIS tax relief limits would only have a minimal impact for the majority of investors.

Chancellor Philip Hammond had announced intentions to hone in on EIS and VCT schemes in last year’s Budget.

£140.5m was invested into EIS qualifying companies last year. 160 individuals met the £1m investment limit in 2014/15.

Recommended

Juan Alcaraz

The Big Interview: Allfunds chief executive on becoming the Amazon of the distribution world

Juan Alcaraz explains how big data is going to transform the investment industry. European platform Allfunds chief executive Juan Alcaraz is described by some as the most powerful man in the continent’s fund industry. The ex-global chief executive of Santander Asset Management first had the idea of building a platform business while he was working as […]

1

Old Mutual contacts advisers for replatforming advice

Old Mutual Wealth has contacted advisers who use the Aviva platform to learn how it might prevent similar issues experienced by that provider happening in its own replatforming exercise. Aviva moved client assets onto its new platform in January. The platform went through a five-day blackout period and advisers complained of issues with client payments, […]

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg
5

Aviva replatforming issues delay adviser payments

Problems with Aviva’s platform upgrade have meant some payments to advisers have failed to go through. Advisers have also complained to Money Marketing that there have been delays to income payments due to clients. Aviva has been beset with problems since it launched its new FNZ-powered platform on 23 January. This launch followed five-days of […]

Retirement - thumbnail

Pension freedoms: stop the scams

At the beginning of 2015, we highlighted that the new pension freedoms that come fully online on 6 April also represent a very attractive opportunity for the criminal fraternity to scam savers out of some, or all, of their accumulated retirement savings.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment