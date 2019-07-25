Editor’s note: There’s plenty to get excited about over the summer break

Given the glorious weather of late, many are hoping this summer’s heatwave won’t be short-lived. For some, the summer is only just beginning. Certainly the FCA will be hoping the heat won’t be turned up even more after its raucous annual public meeting last week.

We’ve dedicated a whole five pages of this edition to coverage of the gathering and what it means for the future of the regulator.

The standard protocol is that I use this page to offer my thoughts on our lead story, but they should become pretty apparent in the 3,500 words that follow this, so instead I’ll take the opportunity to update you on some housekeeping here at Money Marketing.

First, a very warm welcome to Katey Pigden, who has just taken over as our news editor. She joins us from Utility Week and will be covering the platforms beat, so make sure to reach out and book her for a meeting while you can.

Speaking of limited availability, our Harrogate conference is back on 12 September. We’re delighted to have the FCA coming up to discuss suitability, and to offer an insight on how financial planning can change lives through advisers that have spearheaded the Personal Finance Society’s pro bono initiative for war veterans, Forces Money Plan.

Platforum will also be helping us put centralised investment propositions and model portfolios under the microscope. It’s one of the excellent contributors that has produced research for our newly launched DFM Centre. Do visit dfm.moneymarketing.co.uk to check it out, and to see our directory to help you compare and contrast offerings across the market.

There’s also loads of great insight on and analysis of the role of health and wellbeing in life planning on The Value Exchange, Money Marketing’s collaboration with Vitality. Visit value-exchange.vitality.centaur.co.uk to find out more.

Last but not least, as ever, our print edition will be taking a well-earned break for the month of August, so this is the last magazine that will hit your desk before we return on 5 September.

We have a host of design improvements, special reports and other projects in the works to make sure we stay the best and most comprehensive title in the business, so there are exciting times ahead.

If you know someone who would like a print copy but doesn’t yet have one, do get in touch with our subscription department. (For details, see the inside-back page of the magazine.)

Thanks for the support as ever, and I’ll see you in Harrogate, if not sooner, I hope.

Justin Cash is editor of Money Marketing

