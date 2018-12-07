Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Editor’s note: Starting from scratch needn’t be an insurmountable challenge

By

With so much talk of regulatory burden and the big boys starting to push smaller advisers aside, it can seem like there is no hope at all of new entrants breaking into the financial planning space.

It is not uncommon, at conferences and in private, to hear veterans of the market say things like “there’s no way I would become an adviser today”.

But since the festive season is upon us, we at Money Marketing are delivering a dose of optimism this week. We asked a host of advisers to add up the costs of building their advice firms from scratch, and provide some insight on what worked and what didn’t.

Was all the effort worth it in the end? The answer is a resounding “yes”. As long as advisers put the right building blocks in place, have a clear business plan and a coherent strategy, there is no reason 2019 can’t see a whole host of new firms springing up from nothing.

How to build an advice firm from scratch

We can’t offer you a definitive blueprint for creating the perfect financial planning firm, but we can put the debate about the number of advisers and advice firms in the market into historical context.

It’s worth remembering that, before the RDR came into force, people also said no one would bother entering the market any more. In fact, the number of individuals advising has risen over the past three years. Even if they are spread across slightly fewer firms due to consolidation, there are still thousands of advisers in small, value-focused advice firms up and down the UK.

I’ll stress this again, too: salaries and profits continue to increase for planners, and will continue to do so as a simple by-product of the supply and demand mechanics in the market; adviser supply is not increasing quickly enough to match the surge in the post-pension freedoms demand for their services.

Changing hands: Are clients losing out from adviser consolidation?

Adviser trade body Pimfa’s latest stats show that advisers are growing their client banks, but are also turning away more potential customers every quarter. That sounds like unmet demand to me, which a well-thought-out new entrant to the advice world – particularly one with younger advisers who are more savvy about marketing and digital services – could capitalise on.

Our Christmas present to the market can be passing on the words of wisdom from those who have been there and done it, breaking down any unnecessary obstacles – whether perceived or real – to going from zero to financial planning hero.

Justin Cash is editor of Money Marketing. Follow him on Twitter @Justin_Cash_1

Recommended

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpg

Top slicing relief and reduction of tax liability

This case study looks at how top slicing relief can assist in reducing the rate of tax charged. The problem Nick is a basic-rate taxpayer who has recently relocated to Norfolk to take up a new job. He has been renting accommodation but has now found his dream house in Norwich and is about to […]
1

Wealth bigger concern than health for those nearing retirement

Those nearing retirement are more concerned about a hole in their finances than failing health, according to research by Hargreaves Lansdown. The direct to consumer platform asked people to pick their top three retirement fears and found 48 per cent said not having enough money was most concerning. Second on the list was becoming ill, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
2

OECD: Lack of financial literacy leads to poor retirement decisions

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development claims behavioural biases and low levels of financial knowledge are undermining people’s ability to make appropriate decisions for their retirement. The OECD’s Pensions Outlook 2018 says automatic features, default options and simple information and choice could combat the lack of financial literacy. The OECD’s view is that automatic enrolment […]
1

Danby Bloch: Is your risk register up to scratch?

Advice is becoming a more risky business, meaning firms must rethink their approach to the issues they face Given the Financial Ombudsman Service’s compensation limit is set to rise to £350,000, it is time for advice firms to rethink their approach to the risks they now face. The FCA’s plan is for the new limit […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com