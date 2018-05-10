Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Editor’s note: Providers need to back advisers on the FSCS

By

Respite at last, after the FCA ruled last week providers must pay a quarter of advisers’ Financial Services Compensation Scheme bills from now on. It is a victory for the advice community, as the regulator refused to cave to a vocal provider lobby opposing the moves.

That lobby had just cause to put up a fight. Providers and discretionary managers have strong arguments here about who is responsible for the failures the FSCS ends up covering. If you simply manufacture a product, and then some adviser you have never seen or heard from before decides to put it in the hands of a client it is completely unsuitable for, then surely that’s not the fault of the provider?

The lines are a little bit more blurred between provision and distribution in areas like Sipps and platforms but the basic point remains that providers could be seen as guilty only if they have inaccurately pitched a product to advisers. As a rule, the kind of misselling that floods the FSCS with claims is from the adviser to the client, not providers to advisers. While many advisers have genuine grievances about feeling lied to over the likes of Keydata and Arch Cru, true rogue advisers know exactly how risky what they are pushing is, they simply don’t care because of the fat marketing fee at the end of it.

Some advisers wrote in to the FCA’s consultation asking for 75 per cent contributions from providers which, even on a very generous interpretation of how much fault they actually have shared in infamous collapses, sounds unreasonably steep.

Squeezing the FSCS: Providers fight back against increased contributions

The vast majority of providers opted to stay quiet when the new rule was announced, choosing not to weigh in with any reaction at all. The Association of British Insurers took a good few hours to respond before delivering just two pithy sentences to the effect of: we still disagree.

But the fact is, there is some advantage to be gained for providers who support paying more towards the FSCS.  Aegon is the only provider I have seen to have proactively come out and clearly stated that it should share in the burden with advisers. It began lobbying for this in the very early stages of the current multi-year FSCS funding review.

Regardless of whether I agree that providers should pay up, this is an excellent marketing strategy that should have been followed by more manufacturers. It clearly positions Aegon as the friend of advisers, willing to take a financial hit even though, strictly speaking, it doesn’t feel it has earned it. It is a unique selling point in an increasingly crowded investment and pension provision space, and recognises the fact that intermediated distribution is far more lucrative today than direct-to-consumer services.

Whichever way you cut it, the FCA has made its decision now. Providers should embrace that fact, not fight it.

Recommended

2

PFS renews calls for product levy to fund FSCS

The Personal Finance Society has proposed a new style of product levy to fund the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. As the professional body expresses concerns over the availability of professional indemnity insurance, particularly for defined benefit pension transfers, it says that a ‘savings and investment monetary protection and education levy’ could be taken from total […]

Pension-pot-700.jpg
2

DB transfers drive FSCS levies up again

Advice firms behind the British Steel pension saga have contributed to driving Financial Services Compensation Scheme bills upwards for the coming year. In a note this morning, the FSCS says it is having to levy £71m more than it forecast for 2018/19, including an extra £52m on life and pensions advisers. The lifeboat fund says […]

2

Providers to pay a quarter of advisers’ FSCS bills

Providers will have to contribute 25 per cent of advisers’ Financial Services Compensation Scheme bills, the FCA has ruled today. Despite fierce opposition from some providers, and some advisers arguing that providers should pay up to 50 or 75 per cent in response to the FCA’s consultation, the regulator has decided to go ahead with […]

1

Auto-enrolment arrives but is it a done deal for small firms?

When business secretary Vince Cable told the Liberal Democrat party conference he had defeated the Tory “headbangers” who “find sacking people an aphrodisiac”, there was little doubt who he was thinking of – Adrian Beecroft. The Beecroft report, which was commissioned by the Government and published in October last year, contains a series of radical […]

Guide

Guide: 10 required letters — what to send, to whom and when?

This guide from Johnson Fleming will take you through the required communication and also give ideas for additional actions that will ensure your auto-enrolment project is a success. The topics in this guide include: the letters you need to send out; what to send and when; the importance of employee engagement; and what to consider as additional communication.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Asset managers urged to act over misleading risk ratings on funds

Fund houses have been urged to ease investors’ concerns over anomalies discovered in risk ratings on popular funds. Since the implementation of European regulations such as Priips on 3 January, fund management companies have been updating the key information documents of their funds with new calculations on risk, volatility and performance. However, confusion continues on […]

DB transfer values drop in April

Defined benefit pension transfer values fell during April, according to the Xafinity transfer value index. The index was £235,000 at the end of March and £232,000 at the end of April. The difference between the maximum and minimum readings of the index of April was £6,700, or around 2.9 per cent. Xafinity Punter Southall DB […]

Mark-Carney-700x450.jpg

Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5 per cent. Announcing this decision, the Bank also cut its growth forecast for 2018 from 1.8 to 1.4 per cent. Seven out of nine of the MPC members voted to keep the base rate on hold. There was speculation earlier […]

Comments

    Leave a comment