Editor’s note: No easy wins for a perfect DB transfer suitability report

Eventually, there will come a time when I stop having to write about defined benefit pension transfers. It will be a quieter, simpler time, where the last vestiges of gold-plating are gone and deferred members no longer exist. Unfortunately, that time is not this week.

Workshops, seminars and training days have exploded across the UK to help advisers write better suitability reports for their DB transfers. Speaking to advisers and compliance professionals in recent months, it’s obvious how difficult it is to get these reports right, and a picture is finally emerging of what is in the ones that do it well, and in the ones that don’t.

The FCA is in a bind. The last thing it wants is to have a series of blank sections headed simply ‘Insert client details here.’ There is a real worry this could lead to lazy advice, falling into the same trap that the regulator warns on so much: a tick-box mentality and advising for compliance’s sake, not the client’s.

It can’t appear soft on report writing either. Whereas many advisers got away with an ‘unclear’ rating in the FCA’s wider suitability review — where the regulator said it didn’t have enough information to decide one way or another — DB transfers are such a momentous decision that to have insufficient data with which to judge compliance would seem a huge oversight itself on the part of the adviser.

When transparency has just been thrust onto fund charges so consumers know exactly what they are buying, it would be completely incongruous not to have this for one of the biggest decisions of their financial lives.

Spotting the bad is often easier than spotting the good. Our research for this story dragged up more, almost comical, stories — of clients being quoted verbatim in reports that they wanted the “comfort of using a discretionary fund manager with tactical asset allocation”, when the chances were they had zero idea of what either of those things was.

Another great example came from a conference we held late last year, at which the FCA said it had seen reports where a client’s documented objective was “to have access to more than 1,000 funds on a platform”.

That’s not an objective by anyone’s semantic standard. It’s not even close to documenting how a human being actually interacts with their adviser.

It’s incredibly important that advisers continue to discuss best practice with one another because, at the end of the day, when the complaints come, it’s the suitability report that has to do the talking. We hope we have gone at least some way to furthering that conversation.

Keith Richards: Do not let DB transfers ruin a year of promise and potential

Industry must focus on continuing the  improved public perception of advice The advice profession can look back at 2017 with a degree of satisfaction after another positive and progressive year.

Another IFA pulls DB transfers after FCA review

Advice firm Bartholomew Hawkins has stopped its defined benefit transfers following a meeting with the Financial Conduct Authority. According to the FCA's register the company must "immediately cease all regulated activities relating to defined benefit pension transfer business for which the firm has Part 4A permissions".

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others.

In the latest Investment Clock economic update, Ian Kernohan, Senior Economist at Royal London Asset Management, discusses the implications of the US Federal Reserve's recent hike in interest rates and upcoming French presidential election.

Which funds have outperformed in January?

Asian, emerging market equity and technology funds have dominated fund performance for the first month of the year, according to figures from the Investment Association.

Cambridge IFA launches discretionary portfolios

Gibbs Denley Investment Management has launched a series of discretionary portfolios as it readies to serve external advisers.

Dentons assets surpass £4bn with Sippchoice acquisition

Dentons Pension Management has taken over the business of London-based Sippchoice for an undisclosed amount which takes assets under administration to over £4bn.

