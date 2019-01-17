Editor’s note: Mifid II is not perfect, but no one-year-old is

As any parent can attest, teething problems are not uncommon among one-year-olds. Fortunately, these tend to pass. Financial services watchers are hoping that the infant Mifid II directive can overcome its own growing pains.

The aim of the game after last January’s introduction was transparency. Aggregate costs, both pre- and post-sale, came under new disclosure requirements. Clients now also have to be informed when the value of their portfolio drops more than 10 per cent.

For advisers, Mifid II formalises the need for an annual suitability review, as well as the need to ensure the specific products you are recommending are right for the target market you are advising.

A year into the regime, some commentary has focused on an apparent move towards the FCA becoming a pricing regulator. But the FCA’s approach to enforcement so far seems to have passed over any mention of unsuitably high charges, defaulting to a position where, as long as the investor knows what they are getting, it is their decision.

The huge remaining question over the rules then becomes whether or not enhanced disclosure, in and of itself, will lead to better investor outcomes. Most advisers seem far from convinced.

Chris Sier, the man tasked with producing a template for institutional fund cost disclosure by the FCA, may have the hardest job in financial services right now. He cannot please everyone; whatever methodology he came up with was bound to get pushback from one part of the industry or another.

Whether this is borne of a vested interest in protecting opaque charging models or a genuine desire to ensure investors get the right information is yet to be seen, but by accident or by design, the fund management industry has let things get too complex to homogenise through regulation.

Asset managers find themselves in the enviable position of being able to mount a strong case that it’s simply impossible to pull together myriad asset types, share classes, dealing models and fee categories into a single, comparable measure of cost – whether they have had a hand in making things that way or not.

The industry cannot afford to appear self-protecting over this, but it would also be wise to avoid perfectionism. No one can deny that the way customers got information about charges – both for funds and ancillary services – was a mess before Mifid II, and that better transparency was long overdue.

Just because there is no one optimal solution, it doesn’t mean we can’t all get behind an overarching set of rules that would help the general public have more confidence that the people managing their money aren’t trying to hide the bill from them.

Justin Cash is editor of Money Marketing. Follow him on Twitter @Justin_Cash_1