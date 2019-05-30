Editor’s note: Cross-subsidy remains, but is not the scourge of the market

When you open our lead feature this week, I’m sure some of you will be tempted to rewrite the headline as something like “Pope still Catholic”.

That’s because – quelle surprise – our research has shown advice arms at major vertically integrated firms continue to run at a loss, and be funded by profits made through platform and fund management operations of the same group. Far from getting smaller, the extent of the losses at some has even increased.

Something about bears and woods, right? Actually, not really, because market dynamics are making the debate about advice cross-subsidy more timely. For a start, advice liability and compliance costs are becoming a bigger drag on profits. Asset management margins have held up better. Will another year of loss-making advice make vertically integrated parents think twice about its long-term future?

But fund managers are about to start getting their own pressure over value for money, while consolidation of advice firms is still running hot. Is a strategy where a vertically integrated parent subtly encourages its advisers to recommend the group’s funds or platform going to hold water with compliance bodies any more? I foresee more firms making moves like consolidator AFH did last year, when it scrapped fees for clients on its own platform, making the justification for in-house recommendations easier (on the face of it, at least).

I think it’s time we asked ourselves the key question again: what is the evil inherent in cross-subsidy?

It’s a competition one, according to the FCA. The whole reason it introduced the rules was to stop big players undercutting small advisers on price. That price war hasn’t happened, even though cross-subsidy continues. The market is absolutely right to challenge whether a vertically integrated structure creates a perverse incentive to recommend unsuitable in-house funds, but that is a different issue to whether any firm should be allowed to run advice at a loss.

Many commentators think the FCA hasn’t been focusing on the supply of advice enough.

I respectfully disagree. It quite clearly sees cross-subsidy as an access-to-advice issue. That’s why it is opting not to enforce the rules against planning firms making a loss. Regardless, I’m sure it would be difficult to categorically prove an intentional rule breach. A firm could mount a staunch defence to the regulator that, if it just gave it a little more time, the advice bit would make a profit, and it is completely unforeseen circumstances out of the company’s control that mean it hasn’t already. More than that, the FCA has been perfectly happy to allow key culprits like Standard Life into its regulatory sandbox to test additional low-cost planning propositions that help close the advice gap.

Major providers might expect these advice services to turn a profit one day. But I’m still not sure the FCA does, or even cares if they don’t.

Justin Cash is editor of Money Marketing. Follow him on Twitter @Justin_Cash_1