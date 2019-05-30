Editor’s note: Cross-subsidy remains, but is not the scourge of the market

When you open our lead feature this week, I’m sure some of you will be tempted to rewrite the headline as something like “Pope still Catholic”.
That’s because – quelle surprise – our research has shown advice arms at major vertically integrated firms continue to run at a loss, and be funded by profits made through platform and fund management operations of the same group. Far from getting smaller, the extent of the losses at some has even increased.
Something about bears and woods, right? Actually, not really, because market dynamics are making the debate about advice cross-subsidy more timely. For a start, advice liability and compliance costs are becoming a bigger drag on profits. Asset management margins have held up better. Will another year of loss-making advice make vertically integrated parents think twice about its long-term future?
But fund managers are about to start getting their own pressure over value for money, while consolidation of advice firms is still running hot. Is a strategy where a vertically integrated parent subtly encourages its advisers to recommend the group’s funds or platform going to hold water with compliance bodies any more? I foresee more firms making moves like consolidator AFH did last year, when it scrapped fees for clients on its own platform, making the justification for in-house recommendations easier (on the face of it, at least).
I think it’s time we asked ourselves the key question again: what is the evil inherent in cross-subsidy?
It’s a competition one, according to the FCA. The whole reason it introduced the rules was to stop big players undercutting small advisers on price. That price war hasn’t happened, even though cross-subsidy continues. The market is absolutely right to challenge whether a vertically integrated structure creates a perverse incentive to recommend unsuitable in-house funds, but that is a different issue to whether any firm should be allowed to run advice at a loss.
Many commentators think the FCA hasn’t been focusing on the supply of advice enough.
I respectfully disagree. It quite clearly sees cross-subsidy as an access-to-advice issue. That’s why it is opting not to enforce the rules against planning firms making a loss. Regardless, I’m sure it would be difficult to categorically prove an intentional rule breach. A firm could mount a staunch defence to the regulator that, if it just gave it a little more time, the advice bit would make a profit, and it is completely unforeseen circumstances out of the company’s control that mean it hasn’t already. More than that, the FCA has been perfectly happy to allow key culprits like Standard Life into its regulatory sandbox to test additional low-cost planning propositions that help close the advice gap.
Major providers might expect these advice services to turn a profit one day. But I’m still not sure the FCA does, or even cares if they don’t.
Justin Cash is editor of Money Marketing. Follow him on Twitter @Justin_Cash_1
Pulled apart by horse’s …
Firms and or advisers really cant win can we, but then we are not supposed to.
Everyone I know cross subsidises, not just in the financial services sector, I mean I will be open and honest I do, some clients do pay more than others, this subsidies those who either cant afford the fee, have smaller funds to invest or have regular premiums.
And one also needs to appreciate a very large proportion of my companies income does NOT actually pay for the advice and recommendation I give, so you could argue, again I cross subsidise, admin, regulatory fees, levies, insurances, compliance, etc etc etc because the clients with more funds pay more, one could raise the flaky argument that as a firm the risk is higher the bigger the investment ?
Fact is if we all charge a flat rate across the board, we either go bust, the poorest would get over charged, the richest under charged, and the sweet spot in the middle gets it about right.
Nothing is right, so the horse takes a step and your joints start to pop.
Spot on Justin. Advisers are understandably concerned believing this five-year RDR giveaway to the likes of SJP disadvantages IFAs by taking away a key part of the level playing field. Basically, suggesting that providers should be allowed to reduce advice costs by shifting them to a product. IFAs look more expensive in comparison, coupled with a consequent shift towards selling product rather than advice. SJP advice losses make a five-year window, indeed any window unachievable.
However, to be over critical of these widening losses takes a somewhat myopic view. This is because such a view fails to recognise one key contributory factor behind this loss. This is that £18.9m is down to the FSCS levy paid by SJP and this amount is on top of the £16.5m paid the previous year. If I were running SJP I might prefer to take a swipe at the advice community. In other words, poor execution of governance and risk management which results in firms going bust and heaping all the liabilities on the rest of us. SJP are not responsible for this mess, but they pay a hefty chunk of the total sum each year and the bills being paid by the rest of us would be higher if the likes of SJP weren’t here to help carry the load.