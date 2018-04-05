Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Editor’s note: Advisers will profit from greater gender balance

By

The true extent of the gender pay gulf at investment firms is a gaping sore for the profession.

As Money Marketing went to press, firms had just a day remaining to report the relative salaries of their male and female staff under new government rules.

While the results of our analysis of the data so far can’t come as a shock to the market, they are staggering, and only act to reinforce stereotypes of a stuffy, blokeish industry unwilling to change.

Pay gaps at top firms are as high as 46 per cent. For bonuses, it is even worse, with women receiving 80 per cent less than their male counterparts. The significance of the numbers can hardly be understated: this is a huge reputational issue for asset managers and investment firms of all shapes and sizes.

Work should have started to rectify the issues years ago, and it is frustrating that it took government legislation and public shaming to force action, but at least some proactive efforts are being made.

Weighed down: New data sheds light on investment industry gender pay gulf

More needs to be done by providers themselves, as opposed to ad hoc industry groups formed by passionate individuals off their own backs. The press, along with the rest of the industry, has a key role to play in holding firms to account when they inevitably miss their deadlines for hitting gender equality targets.

But it is not just fund management behemoths that are losing out from the status quo as it stands. Money Marketing submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the FCA in 2016, revealing that just one in 10 financial advisers is female. That is not nearly enough.

I applaud the efforts of many regional firms who have carved out a niche in serving female clients. But 50 per cent of the population should not be a niche, and encouraging female advisers to join the profession is vital as financial planning continues to bemoan the lack of new blood coming through.

There is evidence to suggest investment teams with higher female representation deliver better returns. There is also evidence to suggest increasingly wealthy female clients feel more comfortable receiving holistic advice from a female financial planner.

Helena Morrissey: More women will drive better investment results

There is a sense they can empathise with the unique implications of career breaks, caring for children, marriage and divorce. Women are less confident about investing than men, more turned-off by jargon and are less likely to want to take investment risk.

While it is not essential to be female to understand these factors, having more women planners could be a great stride forward with a client base that is growing in importance.

If the stats keep rolling in like those filed so far, it will discourage not only female clients from dealing with a macho financial services industry but also the next generation of women advisers ideally placed to profit from them.

Recommended

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpg

Diversity and pay under spotlight in new UK corporate governance rules

UK-listed companies face tighter rules around executive pay, diversity and shareholder votes under a shake-up of the UK Corporate Governance Code. The Financial Reporting Council released its proposed changes to the code today in response to a Government green paper released late last year. The FRC says boards need to be more specific about actions […]

Technology-People-Moving-Business-Finance-700.jpg
1

Middle managers must not shirk diversity responsibilities

A BlackRock director has urged middle managers at other large fund groups to work harder to improve their diversity agendas. Speaking at an LGBT conference organised by City & Financial Global, BlackRock director and senior portfolio manager Andrew Lennox said managers of all levels at the asset management giant were incentivised to promote inclusion and diversity. […]

Treasury under fire for lack of diversity at Bank of England

The committee wants answers on the gender divide of the Bank of England’s committees The influential Treasury select committee has threatened to stop endorsing appointments to the Bank of England unless the Treasury starts nominating a more diverse range of candidates. Chair Nicky Morgan has written to Chancellor Philip Hammond demanding the Treasury publish the […]

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg
1

Scottish Widows takes on Zurich assets in workplace deal

Scottish Widows has finished the first phase of its acquisition of Zurich’s workplace pensions business by transferring its workplace investment products. The transfer of the remaining assets will follow after regulatory and legal approvals. The products that have been transferred have been rebranded as Scottish Widows and around 200 Zurich employees have also moved as […]

Is your equity income fund giving you what you need?

Robin Geffen, Neptune Fund Manager & CEO, discusses dividend risk and the potentially negative consequences of the Investment Association’s decision to cut the UK Equity Income sector’s yield target earlier this year. Read more here   Important Information – for investment professionals only. Investment risks   This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg

L&G committee criticises lack of action on high legacy charges

Legal & General has received a positive report from its independent governance committee, but concerns remain over how long it is taking to rectify high charges in legacy products. While the committee, which includes former Investment Association chief executive Daniel Godfrey, ruled that overall most members are offered good value for money, excessive costs for […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. James Clancy 5th April 2018 at 4:19 pm

    If one area should not have a gender pay gulf. That is the delivery financial advice to the general public Both advisers male and female should be on equal pay and performance bonuses It is not rocket science and can be done quite easily.
    I was enlighten in 1992 how the process can work by Paul Etheridge when I subscribe to Prestwood Software and enrolled on his Advance Planners Group.
    In fact I would say it was 26 years ahead of it’s time and would meet all the valid comments and objective highlighted in this article.

Leave a comment