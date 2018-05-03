Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Editor’s note: The advice market is no place for whingeing

By

As journalists, we are often criticised for writing too many negative stories, for “doing down the profession”. The usual rebuttal to that accusation is that we have to cover the bad eggs as well as the good, but I prefer to take a different tack on most occasions, fighting any perception of how tough advisers have it or the real extent of firms’ struggles with some simple facts.

That arsenal of evidence receives a significant boost this week as we release the results of our flagship adviser remuneration report with recruitment consultancy firm BWD. There’s no other way of saying it: 2018 is an amazing time to be an adviser.

I would go so far as to say that the vast majority of Money Marketing readers have never had it better.

Boom time: Why adviser pay packets are soaring

The headline stats show average pay is up across the board, more advisers are reaching chartered status than ever and, as a rule, the advice community is not gettingany older.

Frankly, I can think of no better way to counter the far more pessimistic tone frequently encountered in the comments section of the trade press. If we write too many critical stories, then it is surely equally the case that many in the market have overplayed fears that the RDR would crush the profession when adviser numbers haven’t fallen, that the compliance burden will put us all in the red when profits are stable and wages are up, or that the public would abandon advisers due to lack of trust when there is more demand than ever.

Those of you who know me outside of these pages will know that I am constantly banging the drum for financial advice as a career, and am frankly staggered by how few people consider it as a viable option – something I can only put down to ignorance of facts like the ones we present this week.

The opportunities out there for well-run advice firms mean that, when we repeat this research next year, I fully expect the just reward for delivering great value to have increased again. Public awareness is improving and the full extent of pension freedoms cash has yet to filter through to the financial planning community. That’s not to mention the myriad revenue streams out there for businesses that embrace automation or new service lines such as life planning and coaching.

By the way, this was also the week that the FCA agreed that product providers should contribute 25 per cent towards financial advisers’ Financial Services Compensation Scheme bills.

The picture is rosy for advice; don’t let journalists or anyone else tell you different.

Recommended

8

Adviser pay hits all-time high of £93,000

Adviser pay has reached a new record, according to landmark research into the profession by recruitment consultants BWD. Nearly 1000 people took part in the survey, run jointly with Money Marketing, around half of which were financial advisers. Average total earnings for employed advisers reached £93,100 in 2017, up from £81,500 in 2016. For self-employed […]

2

Providers to pay a quarter of advisers’ FSCS bills

Providers will have to contribute 25 per cent of advisers’ Financial Services Compensation Scheme bills, the FCA has ruled today. Despite fierce opposition from some providers, and some advisers arguing that providers should pay up to 50 or 75 per cent in response to the FCA’s consultation, the regulator has decided to go ahead with […]

Real estate offer. Businessman holds an artificial model of the house
2

FCA data sheds light on mortgage broker numbers

There are 5,210 directly-authorised mortgage intermediary firms in the UK, according to Financial Conduct Authority figures. The FCA says those firms employ 34,105 approved people, and that there are an additional 14,169 appointed representatives as of 10 January 2018. The regulator revealed the data following an anonymous Freedom of Information request. Figures or estimates on […]

Life begins at…

By Fiona Holmes, proposition communications manager Having reached a certain age (it’s the new 40 by the way), I’m having to come to terms with the fact that my peers and I aren’t as immune from illness or death as we’d like to think. That’s the problem with 30 being the new 20 and 40 […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Outgoing SJP chief executive David Bellamy

Ex-SJP boss Bellamy defends charging model

The widely-held view that St James’s Place is one of the most expensive advice firms has been shot down by its former chief executive, David Bellamy. The charging structure at SJP faced more scrutiny last year after an undercover investigation by Which? that found charge disclosure varied and restricted advice limitations were not properly explained […]

Phil Wickenden

Phil Wickenden: The client has to be placed at the centre of the story

We asked consumers approaching retirement how important a whole host of things were when thinking about planning income – from access to capital to preservation of funds, flexible income levels to cast iron guarantees. Do you know what people valued most? Being actively involved. This got me thinking about client engagement, where there is a […]

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Old Mutual Wealth to charge £150 for TVAS reports

Old Mutual Wealth has launched a new transfer value analysis service after suspending its old service in March. Old Mutual Wealth stopped all transfer value analysis report services after the FCA said such offerings could act as inducements in it’s policy paper on defined benefit transfers. Standard Life, Prudential, LV= and Scottish Widows also suspended […]

Comments

    Leave a comment