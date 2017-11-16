Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Editor’s note: Addressing advice and investment overlap

By

How much should advisers get involved in a client’s investment planning? It is a divisive issue, and one that has become more complex as the profession becomes ever more adept at devising intricate centralised investment propositions and model portfolios for itself.

Play advocates of this approach against proponents of outsourcing to discretionary managers and life planning evangelists and you will rarely hit on a middle ground.

Some will maintain that investment professionals will always outperform IFA fund choices net of costs. Others are resolute in their belief that there is nothing inherently special about a DFM’s wisdom or ability, and advisers are perfectly well equipped to manage investments themselves without the added cost and time lag.

It is also a debate which doesn’t have a ready-made solution. Evidence can be marshalled in either direction, so the safest bet is most likely to stay agnostic. How investments are run is, frankly, irrelevant, as long as the client knows what they are paying for them, and the costs or risks do not exceed acceptable thresholds. In an era where there is a laser focus on performnce, and therefore value for money, whatever approach a financial adviser uses, it is going to have to be justified in detail.

Cover feature: When does advice end and investment management start?

But the point is the advice profession does not have to choose one camp or the other. There is room for all approaches. It seems a foolhardy leap to say investments are entirely irrelevant to how satisfied you make your clients as their trusted adviser. But, conversely, it would take a real purist to say that 100 per cent of your time as a financial planner should be spent picking the optimum funds for your client.

Finding the answer goes right to the heart of what the role of a planner should be. It is up to each adviser to seek the right approach for each client. Fee innovation will help with this. Fixed and hourly fees to segregate each service, if you truly believe they should be separated, will allow clients themselves to pick and choose the menu that best suits their tastes.

If they don’t want coaching and deep interviews about their life goals, so be it. If they actually want to see someone to take the weight off their shoulders in times of crisis, and not just run their money, that’s also fine. Deciding what to offer, and how much to charge, will be a skill in itself that advisers will no doubt master.

Recommended

Old Mutual Wealth 2014

Old Mutual sells further stake in asset management arm

Old Mutual has sold another tranche of shares in its asset management arm. The group now has just a 5.5 per cent holding in Old Mutual Asset Management as it continues to break up its business. Old Mutual had held a majority stake but halved this in March by selling $446m (£355m) worth of shares […]

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480

FCA cancels adviser’s permissions after court battle

The FCA has confirmed it will stop a financial adviser from trading after a lengthy court battle with the regulator. North London-based adviser Anthony Badaloo, trading as Church Hill Finance, contested the regulator’s decision to ban him on the back of trespass and criminal damage related convictions in 2015. He also failed to turn over […]

Business-Finance-General-Paperwork-Calculator-Investment-700.jpg

Where can investors find income in a changing world?

Why taking a global approach not only diversifies risk but also allows investors to access a far wider choice of yields. The diversification benefits of investing globally are well known. But as this short animation explains, taking a global approach can also help investors seeking income. By combining exposure to both bonds and equities spread across a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Brexit failing to deliver for Investec value manager

Investec UK equities manager Alistair Mundy says retailers hit by squeezed households are one of the few sectors where Brexit could create opportunities for his special situations fund as he admits value continues to struggle. Retail figures released by the ONS today showed their first annual fall since March 2013, dropping 0.3 per cent. Real […]

1

Has the FCA gone far enough to tackle PI problems?

The FCA has surprised the industry by deciding against decisive intervention in the professional indemnity insurance market. The regulator had previously suggested it could take tough action in the market after acknowledging that cover was “not working” for IFAs. The FCA originally asked for opinions on introducing mandatory terms into policies, forcing firms to hold […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire - Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Philip Castle 16th November 2017 at 11:50 am

    I couldn’t agree more. As you say “It is up to each adviser to seek the right approach for each client” One size does not fit all and we offer our clients the choice… most select model portfolios ratehr than risk rated funds to match their identified needs, but that’s their choice.
    We use DM’s where they can definately do things mroe efficiently than us & add value (i.e. with BPR qualifying AIM shares).We use Multi Manager in other cases (in which case our fees/chargers should be and are lower as we’re doing less of the total work) and if someone really wants an entirely bespoke portfolio, then it’s possible…… but unrealistically expensive as no DM really does a bespoke portfolio for anything under about £500k now I would think, they are ALL just models, in which case, why not just use an MM fund?
    We’ve used a flowchart for the client to choose their journey to identify the service they want since April, it still needs a bit if work, but it seerms to help clients asppreciate who they are paying to do what.

Leave a comment