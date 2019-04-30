Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Edentree CIO: We’re in regulation overload and it’s ineffective

By

EdenTree’s chief investment officer Rob Hepworth on regulation woes, not following a benchmark approach and competition in the fund management space

EdenTree Higher Income fund manager and chief investment officer Rob Hepworth says fund management is all about taking a long-term view on investing, something he has perfected during his two-and-a-half decades of managing funds.

EdenTree, which rebranded from Ecclesiastical in 2015, is known for its ethical and screened funds, but Hepworth’s £474.8m Higher Income fund is one of its two non-screened funds (alongside the UK Equity Growth fund). Having always been non-screened, he says there are no plans to make it a screened fund at any stage.

Hepworth says: “We are happy with how it works. We have had 25 years of sales and people have been buying the fund as it is. To suddenly turn around and tell however many clients that we are changing is not fair. It has been talked about that we would try and think about some screened version of the Higher Income fund, but there’s nothing on the cards yet.”

The Higher Income fund is a multi-asset fund, which sits in the Investment Association’s Mixed 40-85 per cent Shares sector. It has 48 per cent in UK equities, 32 per cent in international equities and the rest is allocated to fixed income, according to FE data as of the end of 2018.

Emotions are dominating our investment decisions

The fund does not track a benchmark, something Hepworth believes is a big issue for many fund managers.

“One of the reasons so many fund managers fail to match the index is that they are following some form of benchmark approach. When the stock rises in value, the index rises in value and then the fund’s weighting to the index rises.

“Following a benchmark approach, you are already looking to buy things that have risen in value and then looking to sell things that have fallen in value.

“I think that style of thinking is the downfall of so many fund managers.”

EdenTree has no strict investment policy and funds are not constrained by house views. Hepworth says he looks to invest in well-run companies that will “grow our capital and income for our fund”. “It’s all pretty straightforward,” he adds.

The Higher Income fund currently has an average minimum seven years holding period for each stock held – and at times has been well above seven years.

Money Marketing launches DFM Centre

Hepworth says the fund tries to be contrarian and go against the herd. “Putting money into the UK stockmarket is an example of being contrarian. If you’re a global investor, it’s very easy to avoid the UK. The UK is the most unpopular market, according to Merrill Lynch. That’s the sort of thing that gets us interested.”

“If everyone else thinks it’s an unattractive market, then we’ll be more likely to be looking at it as an attractive market,” he adds.

Silver year
This year marks Hepworth’s silver anniversary of managing the fund and he is currently the sector’s fourth-longest running manager, according to FE. He ranks behind EdenTree’s Sue Round, Schroders’ Andy Brough and Dean Newman of Invesco.

The biggest change in his time – “for the worse,” he says – is regulation. “The amount of regulation that’s around now is a completely different ballgame to 25 years ago. I think there’s too much of it.”

Hepworth believes the current amount of regulation is “ineffective” at protecting the ultimate customer.

“There is no way we are going to avoid booms and busts. They have always been part of life, always will be. To think we will get financial stability is a pipe dream. There’s too much regulation and it should be based on a principles approach to protect the small investor.”

He says the regulator should have a supervisory role to remove “unfit” managers, but everything else should be a matter of judgement and caveat emptor for professional investors.

Technology has unquestionably been one of the biggest changes in the past two decades. He says it has been a change for the better but would “prefer” more competition in the technology space regarding how fund managers get their information.

“The Bloomberg Terminal is ridiculously expensive. I don’t like a lot of the things that Bloomberg is doing – it is taking over so many aspects of financial information. It has undoubtedly made our jobs easier, having all the information in one place. It’s a fabulous piece of equipment but having so much power in one company is troubling.”

Competition can also be a concern for many fund managers, particularly when the industry has been seeing outflows over the past year, especially from equity funds.

Hepworth notes that there has certainly been an increase in the amount of ethical funds launched recently.

“What has happened is where we were one of the few socially responsible houses, now everybody seems to be joining the bandwagon. Everyone has recognised the importance of these factors, but it does mean we’re up against some far bigger institutions with bigger marketing budgets to push their approaches.”

He adds: “We are slow and steady and will continue to do what we believe is the right thing.

“Inflows are positive, but we would like to see more. But on balance we’re doing the right thing and we’re at least not losing funds under management.”

Recommended

House-Paper-Chain-480

Sanlam acquires Thesis Asset Management

Sanlam has acquired asset managerThesis as it continues its bid to expand its footprint in UK wealth management. Sanlam – a vertically integrated business that owns both fund provision, discretionary management, life company, advice network and financial planning services – will take full ownership of Thesis to operate under the Sanlam brand. The value of […]

House price inflation weakest since 2012

House price inflation in UK cities has seen its slowest growth since May 2012, according to Hometrack, coming in at 1.7 per cent. Prices in the capital have marginally risen in the year to March 2019, increasing by 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the remaining six southern cities covered in the analysis have all recorded their […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
106

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Phil Wickenden: IHT engagement has room to improve

Self-evidently, inheritance tax and estate planning becomes more important and relevant the older clients get. But importance and relevance don’t simply auto-translate into interest and action. Even at older ages (as is the case for simple will planning) and among the wealthiest (and, in theory, most “relevant”) brackets, estate planning is something that clients will, […]

State of the markets: UK equity income

Artemis Income Fund manager Nick Shenton discusses the state of the UK equity income market with journalist Alexis Xydias. With the first three months of 2015 showing strong returns for both the Artemis Income Fund and UK markets generally, Nick Shenton discusses the fund’s top contributors – including overseas holdings Novartis and Bayer – and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Govt pension plans for self-employed face tax setback

All but the highest earning self-employed workers are turning their backs on pensions according to new figures published today by HM Revenue and Customs. The figures contained in HMRC’s latest personal pension statistics bulletin flags up the challenge the government faces to boost pension saving among the self-employed. In December 2017, the government published its review […]

Iress hires UK MD from Australian team

Australian technology provider Iress has hired one of its Sydney-based directors as UK managing director. Phil Quin-Conroy (pictured) joined Iress two years ago and was general manager of lending technology in Australia. He will assume the managing director role of the UK business this coming June. He will replace Simon Badley who joined Avelo as […]
1

Pension withdrawals hit £25.6bn since freedoms began

More than £25bn has been withdrawn since the pension freedoms started in April 2015 according to the latest statistics issued by HM Revenue and Customs. In total 284,000 people withdrew over £2bn from their pensions during the first quarter of 2019. Average pension freedoms withdrawals per person were £7,254 in Q1 2019, a slight decrease […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com