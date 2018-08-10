Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Economy undeterred by Brexit clouds

By
Umbrella-Storm-Clouds-Warning-Bad-Weather-700x450.jpg

Britain’s economy rebounded in the second quarter despite Brexit uncertainty according to Office for National Statistics figures published today.

GDP expanded by 0.4 per cent in April to June, but on an annual basis the growth rate picked up 1.3 per cent in the second quarter.

This was only a touch above a nearly six-year low of 1.2 per cent at the start of the year.

On a sector-by-sector basis, services which make up the major part of the UK economy and includes the retail industry grew by 0.5 per cent, its strongest reading since the end of 2016.

Construction also made a positive contribution to economic growth posting a rise of 0.9 per cent, but remains behind the trend of last year.

The manufacturing sector posted a second quarter of decline, falling back by 0.9 per cent, and exerting downward pressure on the headline figure.

UK equities still well researched despite exit from EU

Hargreaves Lansdown senior analyst Laith Khalaf says: “The UK economy has gathered momentum in the second half as the World Cup, the Royal Wedding and warm weather got consumers spending their pennies on beers and barbecues.

“Not everyone makes hay when the sun is shining though, with energy suppliers seeing a 2.7 per cent decline in production as the warm weather meant reduced demand for household heating. In today’s economic climate 0.4 per cent quarterly growth draws a small cheer from the crowd, though it would have been deemed below par prior to the financial crisis.

“In the 10 years running up to the crisis, UK economic growth averaged 0.73 per cent per quarter.”

Khalaf points to the performance of the pound providing a less than encouraging assessment of the UK’s economic prospects as it slipped back below $1.30 against the dollar over the past week, despite the increase in Base rate.

He points out that while Brexit fears are likely to have played a part in this, the strength of the dollar is equally important.

Unpicking the Brexit pressure on UK equity funds

The IMF expects the US economy to grow by twice as much as the UK economy this year, forecasting 2.9 per cent growth over the pond compared with 1.4 per cent here.

Khalaf adds: “The shackles are still on the UK economy, and that spells more or the same in terms of interest rate policy for the foreseeable future.

“There are also only a limited number of big sporting events, heatwaves and royal marriages which can bail the economy out.”

GWM Investment Management head of wealth management Rob Hodgson says: “The main indicators were suggesting a rebound from the weak first quarter and severe weather conditions had played their part in those numbers.

“Today’s data release comes amid a resilient jobs market and wage growth is starting to outstrip inflation.

“The Bank of England may have been slightly nervous about this data release because poor numbers would have put a spotlight on their decision to raise rates last week.

“It is important to remember that one quarter’s reading is of course a fairly brief snapshot. Looking at the bigger picture, UK economic growth is still way below the gains we were used to before the financial crisis.”

Recommended

dublin

Baillie Gifford to set up post-Brexit Dublin base

Baillie Gifford has chosen Dublin as the location for a European subsidiary post-Brexit. The business says it has been exploring various options to allow it to keep serving its European clients once the UK leaves the European Union. The move follows other investment and financial services firms announcing they will set up operations outside the […]

Unpicking the Brexit pressure on UK equity funds

Investors are remaining cautious in the UK equity space but fund performance has not been as disappointing as some might think Looking at the UK All Companies sector, which the Investment Association stipulates 80 per cent of assets must be in UK equities, it is clear investors are nervous. While UK equities are not reflective […]

Frexit & contagion risk in Europe

Many commentators have suggested the UK’s exit from the European Union will trigger a domino effect, leading to its eventual break-up. Neptune Head of European Equities Rob Burnett discusses the likelihood of this happening. Click here to read more Important informationInvestment risks Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

UK equities still well researched despite exit from EU

UK Equity funds have been the most researched in each of the past three years, FE’s latest research from its Market Intel tool shows. The tool sees which Investment Association funds and sectors advisers have been researching recently, as well as the period leading up to the EU referendum and the two years since. The […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 10th August 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Be patient. If we crash out the worst is yet to come. Anyway 1.3% is still the lowest growth rate in Europe. Sterling is on the floor and we have a parliament that doesn’t know its backside from its elbow. I certainly wouldn’t start cheering yet.

    Please – no accusations of project fear – the above are actual statistics not hyperbole or guesswork.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com