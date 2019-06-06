Money Marketing
Dynamic Planner launches Mifid II reporting tool

By

Dynamic Planner has fully launched its Elements tool today which focuses on helping advisers with Mifid II charge disclosures.

The tool is part of a three-year, £5m programme of upgrades from the business.

The first stage of the programme was launched in January after 18 months of development and is the front runner in the new upgrades.

Dynamic Planner chief executive Ben Goss says: “Mifid II poses a significant challenge and opportunity for the industry, arguably greater than RDR ever did because it requires firms to change the ongoing service they provide to their clients.

“As the FCA places increasing emphasis on transparency and disclosure of charges, and encourages firms to demonstrate value for money, Dynamic Planner Elements uniquely helps them do this in a single end to end process.

“Elements is a key part of our strategy to scale our position as firms’ number one service for ensuring investment suitability. We look forward to making further announcements over the coming two years.”

