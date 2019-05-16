Dynamic Planner launches income funds focused research service

Money Marketing
Technology-Computer-Binary-700x450.jpgDynamic Planner has launched a research service focused on income funds.

The hub will look at income funds from seven asset managers.

They will provide information on their philosophy and process, risk management controls, fund manager biographies and suitability paragraphs for client recommendation reports.

The research reports will also include relative fund peer group analysis via an online dashboard.

They will contain further risk attribution analysis using Dynamic Planner’s capital market assumptions, which will show the source of expected risk from the funds going forward.

Dynamic Planner and MSCI team up for risk-targeted indices

Multi asset income funds currently account for 20 per cent of the value of all funds risk-profile recommendations made by advisers through Dynamic Planner.

Dynamic Planner head of investment service Jim Henning says: “These types of income orientated funds are incredibly popular and given the changes in recent years to pensions and the way that people are able to take an income in retirement, this is not surprising.

“We have worked closely with our asset manager clients to draw out their key philosophies and risk management controls in the reports so that advisers are fully equipped to make sustainable, risk-adjusted income fund recommendations and manage future expectations and retirement aspirations with their clients in a meaningful way.”

